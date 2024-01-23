"I have also felt that helplessness with Novak Djokovic" - Carlos Alcaraz on opponents feeling 'powerless' against his best version

Carlos Alcaraz has commented on opponents feeling helpless against his best version, adding that he felt the same with Novak Djokovic not too long back.

Alcaraz, 20, is into uncharted territory at the Australian Open, dispatching Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets on Monday (21 January) to reach the quarterfinal at the tournament for the first time.

Dishing out a dominant performance under the Melbourne night sky, the Spaniard was at his ruthless best, firing 43 winners as he closed out victory in an hour and 49 minutes, including a bagel third set.

Ahead of a blockbuster quarterfinal clash with Alexander Zverev on Wednesday (24 January), the Spaniard told Marca about how opponents feel when he's playing his best tennis:

"I think they may feel or may come to feel powerless at playing well and not having the result they want. It is something that we try so that they, at some point in the game, can lower their arms and lower the intensity."

Alcaraz lost to Djokovic 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the ATP Finals last year. Admitting that he's all too familiar with the 'helpless' feeling, as he was at the receiving end against World No. 1 Djokovic in Turin, Alcaraz continued:

"We try to put that fear into both the opponent in front of us and those who are watching the game outside. I have also felt that helplessness with Novak Djokovic in Turin. I didn't feel that he played a bad game, but there was no gap, there was no way. Also I felt it with some other rivals out there, I know what it feels like."

Alcaraz is the youngest male player since Novak Djokovic to reach all four Grand Slam quarterfinals. He will dethrone the Serb from World No. 1 by taking the title or bettering Djokovic's performance this week.

"I feel very confident" - Carlos Alcaraz looking to dethrone Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz is off to a 4-0 start to the season, dropping only one set in four matches this week at the Australian Open.

Expressing his confidence and 'feel good' factor about his game, the Spaniard said that despite his near-perfect outing against Kecmanovic, he has many things to improve.

"We are in a good position right now," the Spaniard told Marca. "We are at a high level of confidence at the tennis level, but, honestly, there are always details that can be improved.

"Like the serve for example. I can improve in terms of directions and percentage, speed ... For everything else, I think I played an impeccable game."

The Spaniard is 'confident' of his chances as he looks to beat 10-time champion Novak Djokovic on his turf:

"I feel very confident, and my level of tennis is there. In the quarterfinals there are very, very good players. On the other side of the draw are Djokovic and Sinner, who are at a spectacular level."

Playing only his 12th Grand Slam, Carlos Alcaraz is into his seventh quarterfinal, winning four.

