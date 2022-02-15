"I have always admired Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem - I always look at what they do well" - Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud has spoken of his admiration for Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem and revealed he "always looks at what they do well." The Norwegian also admitted he has not yet produced his best tennis at Grand Slams and pinpointed Roland Garros as a "great challenge."

Ruud claimed his seventh ATP title by beating Diego Schwartzman 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 to win the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires on Sunday. All of the 23-year-old's tour triumphs have been at ATP 250 events - with six coming on clay and one on hard courts.

The World No. 8 now holds an impressive 7-2 record in finals, but he is yet to reach the final of a tournament above ATP 250 level. His best Major result to date is reaching the fourth round of the 2021 Australian Open.

Ruud is yet to face Nadal, who he has trained with regularly at the Spaniard's academy in Mallorca. He lost his only meeting with Thiem in straight sets in the third round of the 2020 French Open.

In a press conference after winning the Buenos Aires title, Ruud discussed who he feels are currently the best players on clay.

"I have always admired Nadal and Thiem," Ruud said. "I think they are very good on clay because of their heavy game, something that makes them win a lot of matches. I always look at what they do well. Zverev is also good at clay, or Tsitsipas - who doesn't have a similar game to Thiem or Rafa."

The Norwegian also outlined his intent to maintain his strong clay court record, while emphasizing his goal to translate his titles into success at bigger events.

"You can play many different styles on clay," Ruud continued. "I think mine fits fine. If you look at my results in recent years, I have achieved many victories that give me confidence. I hope it continues like this for the next few seasons, also in the big tournaments. Especially in the Grand Slams, where I have not given the expected level. Roland Garros will always be a great challenge for me."

Ruud is in action at the Rio Open ATP 500 tournament this week, where he will face Francisco Cerundolo or Benoit Paire in the second round.

Rafael Nadal on entry list for Acapulco and Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the 2020 Mexican Open

Rafael Nadal has entered upcoming tournaments in Acapulco and Indian Wells, but recently said his participation depends on his body. The 35-year-old won a record 21st men's Grand Slam title at the 2022 Australian Open last month in his most recent event.

The legendary Spaniard has won the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells three times - in 2007, 2009 and 2013. He has also won the Mexican Open in Acapulco three times - twice on clay (2005 and 2013) and once on hard courts (2020) after the surface was switched in 2014.

