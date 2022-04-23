I was always a huge fan of Naomi Osaka before, and now there's this understanding that we're both representing something bigger than ourselves: WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu

WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu recently revealed that she has always been a "huge fan" of Naomi Osaka, a relationship that has since turned into a mutual friendship in the last year or so.

Speaking to Business Insider, the American opened up about her friendship with the four-time Grand Slam champion, alongside whom she starred together in a recent commercial for sports drink company Bodyarmor.

Ionescu remarked that both she and Osaka understood that they "represent" something bigger than themselves, leading to their eventual friendship.

"I was always a huge fan of Naomi [Osaka] before, and obviously now being on the same team with Bodyarmor, there's this understanding that we're both representing something bigger than ourselves and a brand," Ionescu said. "And so being able to shoot [a commercial] with her, we did form a friendship that's now lasted through the last couple years."

ESPN @espn



pulled up to the US Open practice courts in a Game recognize game 🤝 @naomiosaka pulled up to the US Open practice courts in a @sabrina_i20 jersey. Game recognize game 🤝@naomiosaka pulled up to the US Open practice courts in a @sabrina_i20 jersey. https://t.co/gzpB36hPmv

The 24-year-old further stated that she and the former World No. 1 often spoke to each other whenever possible, adding that she was proud of the way they supported each other constantly. For those unaware, the World No. 35 wore Sabrina Ionescu's jersey during one of her training sessions at the 2021 US Open.

"I watch her matches and cheer her on and we talk, whether it's on social media or text here and there," Ionescu said. "But I think [we're] always supporting each other and just rooting for each other and hoping for the best and success."

Naomi Osaka to return to action at the Madrid Open

Naomi Osaka will be seen in action next at the Madrid Open

Naomi Osaka hasn't played tennis since her runner-up finish at the Miami Open, but fans will see the 24-year-old back in action at the upcoming Madrid Open.

The Newsmen @the_newsmen

thenewsmen.co.in/sports/madrid-…

@naomiosaka #monicapuig #madridopen Four-time major champion Japan's Naomi Osaka and former Olympic gold medalist Puerto Rican Monica Puig are among the five players who have received main-draw wildcards for the 2022 Madrid Open Four-time major champion Japan's Naomi Osaka and former Olympic gold medalist Puerto Rican Monica Puig are among the five players who have received main-draw wildcards for the 2022 Madrid Openthenewsmen.co.in/sports/madrid-…@naomiosaka #monicapuig #madridopen

The Japanese player has accepted a wildcard to the event and will feature on claycourt for the first time this year in Madrid.

The World No. 35's best result in the tournament has been reaching the quarterfinals, which she achieved in the 2019 edition. Seeded first, the former World No. 1 fell to Belinda Bencic. In 2021, Naomi Osaka, who was the second seed, fell in the second round to Karolina Muchova.

wta @WTA



Incoming World No.1



#MiamiOpen IGA WINS THE SUNSHINE DOUBLE!!Incoming World No.1 @iga_swiatek defeats Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to follow up her Indian Wells title with victory in Miami! IGA WINS THE SUNSHINE DOUBLE!! ☀️☀️Incoming World No.1 @iga_swiatek defeats Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to follow up her Indian Wells title with victory in Miami!#MiamiOpen https://t.co/rpAyXZ68M4

Meanwhile, Osaka is 12th in the WTA Tour Finals race, mainly thanks to her Miami result. With 925 points to her name this year, the Japanese is less than 250 points away from eighth-placed Bencic (1141 points). Overall, the World No. 35 has won 11 matches and lost three so far, her biggest win coming against Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals at Miami.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan