I have always loved Serena Williams' style the most: Influencer Rachel Stuhlmann on being inspired by the tennis legend

Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann recently expressed her admiration for Serena Williams' style, stating that she has always been captivated by the fashion sense of the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Williams has always been renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, both on and off the court. She has consistently pushed the boundaries of her outfits, frequently serving as a catalyst for innovations in women's tennis apparel.

Whether she's on the tennis courts or gracing the red carpets of various fashion events, the former World No.1 has effortlessly captivated attention and inspired countless individuals.

In a recent interview with SI Swimsuit, Rachel Stuhlmann expressed her deep admiration for Serena Williams' impeccable style, highlighting her long-standing fascination with the fashion sense of the American tennis legend.

During the conversation, Stuhlmann discussed Williams' remarkable ability to bring fashion to the tennis court, which has served as a source of inspiration for her.

“Out of every single player, I [always] loved her [Serena Williams'] style the most,” Stuhlmann said. “She brought fashion to the court and she always had my favorite outfits by far.”

"Serena Williams was a lot bigger than the sport, she inspired a lot of people across the world" - Andy Murray

Serena Williams and Andy Murray at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Andy Murray recently spoke about his deep admiration for Serena Williams, hailing the American tennis legend as a true inspiration to people worldwide.

During an interview with Sky Sports, in celebration of Black History Month, Murray was asked to comment on the legacy of the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Andy Murray reminisced about the crowd's reaction to Williams' retirement at the 2022 US Open. Murray further emphasized that the seven-time Wimbledon champion has been a profound source of inspiration for a generation of female tennis players, motivating them to pursue the sport.

"The response to her retiring at the US Open, the atmosphere during her matches was incredible. You listen to all of the players talking about her and so many of the young up-and-coming female players talk about how much she inspired them to pick up a racquet," Murray said

Murray praised Williams for her remarkable and illustrious career, acknowledging that she transcends the sport by inspiring people worldwide.

"Serena has been a huge part of all of their careers, that's how long she dominated for and how long she was on the tour for. It's obviously sad for tennis that she chose to retire but what an unbelievable career she had, and she did a lot for the sport, but she was a lot bigger than that. She inspired a lot of people across the world," he said.

