"That was crazy" - No. 1 Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann recalls Serena Williams sharing her picture online

Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann sounded delighted upon reminiscing about Serena Williams sharing the 30-year-old's picture on Instagram back in 2018.

Stuhlmann caught up with Tennis Channel and conversed about the Paris Masters, the All-American Cup, and more, the highlight of the lot being her candid reactions to being asked about Serena's Instagram post about her.

"That was crazy for me", she said.

The 30-year-old shared a short snippet of her conversation with the Tennis Channel on Twitter as she wrote:

"Okay this was fun. Loved catching up with Tennis Channel the other day and chatting with them about the Rolex Paris Masters, the All American Cup, and much more. I also shared the story of when Serena Williams posted a picture of me on her Instagram in 2018"

Back in 2018, the former World no.1 released her clothing brand 'Serena' and Rachel Stuhlmann was seen supporting the brand by posing in its outfits. The next day, Serena Williams took to Instagram to share a picture of the tennis influencer on her account, writing:

"Check out Rachel Stuhlmann looking like a million bucks in her 'Serena' varsity dress!"

Rachel Stuhlmann expressed that she always welcomed athletes when they came up with new brands and that she loved the various outfits in stock at 'Serena'.

"Anytime, any of the players come out with a new brand or a new business, I would always just buy something from their brand. And at that time, Serena had just launched her 'S' brand and I was like, it's so cute, I'm gonna buy some of the outfits and dress it and support her", Stuhlmann explained.

"It is really important to do the financial work yourself" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on financial management

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian stated that it is important for individuals to indulge in their finances on their own rather than depend on a third party. The Reddit co-founder has had his share of profits and losses in the market. He caught up with CNBC for a talk on finance management as he shared views based on his rich experience in the field.

"It is really important for yourself to understand where you're putting your money and where you're spending your time. You don't want to stay indebted to someone else's expertise and it is really important to do the financial work yourself," Ohanian stated.

Ohanian gave a piece of vital advice to young entrepreneurs who are trying to find their hold on the market as he conveyed that one needs to take their time, utilize the resources on the internet and understand everything on their own.

"Take the time and there are so many amazing resources online to do the work, to understand the stuff yourself before entrusting it to someone else," he added.

CNBC @CNBC Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on his biggest financial mistake. (via @CNBCMakeIt Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on his biggest financial mistake. (via @CNBCMakeIt) https://t.co/qTgatz7ZKp

