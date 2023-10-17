"I have always been pretty independent!" - Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle on doing things by herself from a young age

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently unveiled a slice of her early independence. This casual yet intimate revelation occurred during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Monday, October 16.

As Fritz is about to show his tennis prowess in the 2023 Japan Open, Riddle is by his side in Tokyo, yet her narrative took fans on a journey back to her roots in Minneapolis.

Responding to a fan’s question about her journey towards independence, Riddle illustrated her humble beginnings of handling grocery shopping chores in sixth grade and embracing the city's essence on a bus at the tender age of 13.

Delving deeper into Riddle's response, her story resonates with the audacity of youthful exploration and responsibility. She reminisced about the days when her mother would leave money on the counter, entrusting her with the grocery shopping.

"When I was in 6th grade I started doing the grocery shopping - my mom would leave $ on the counter and I'd walk a mile to co-op," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

The mile-long walk to the co-op was just the start of her independent adventures. At 13, she got her first city bus card, which became her ticket to exploring Minneapolis.

"Got my first city bus card when I was 13 and would adventure around Minneapolis; I have always been pretty independent!" she added.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

A look at Taylor Fritz’s performance in the 2023 Shanghai Masters

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Taylor Fritz had a decent run at the 2023 Shanghai Masters, where he received a bye in the first round. He reached the third round after surviving a tough challenge from Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki but was upset by Diego Schwartzman in a thrilling three-setter.

Fritz, who was aiming for his second Masters 1000 title after winning in Indian Wells last year, faced a barrage of winners from Watanuki. The American came back from 5-1 down in the second set to win 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4 in three hours.

However, Fritz could not replicate his performance against Schwartzman. The 31-year-old played with passion and flair, rallying the crowd behind him and frustrating Fritz with his speed and consistency. The Argentine won 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) in another three-hour battle.

Taylor Fritz’s defeat was a blow to his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin, where he is currently ninth in the race. He is still within striking distance of eighth-placed Holger Rune and seventh-placed Alexander Zverev, who both lost early in Shanghai. However, he will need to do well in his remaining tournaments to secure his spot in the elite eight-man event.

Taylor Fritz will face Cameron Norrie in his first-round match in Tokyo on Tuesday, October 17.