"I always told myself that whenever my career is done, I can catch up with all the alcohol I've been missing for 17-18 years" - Casper Ruud after beating Matteo Berrettini to win Swiss Open title

Casper Ruud continued his excellent form on clay, defeating Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 to retain the Swiss Open title in Gstaad on Sunday. After the second seed took charge of the proceedings early, Ruud fought back to win the second set tiebreak and force the decider against the Italian.

In the final set, it was the World No. 5 all the way, as he broke Berrettini's serve twice to win his third title of the year.

Speaking in his on-court interview afterwards, the Norwegian remarked that there isn't much time to celebrate after the win, seeing as the season is still underway. Ruud jokingly added that he has plans to catch up with all the alcohol that he has missed out on once he is done with his career, which he hopes will not come any time soon.

"Well, there is not too much time to celebrate, but I always told myself that whenever some day my career is done, I can catch up with all the alcohol I've been missing, for 17-18 years, hopefully, if I have a long career so," Casper Ruud joked.

The 23-year-old further disclosed that while he doesn't drink too much alcohol, he occasionally samples white wine at the insistence of his girlfriend. However, red wine was completely off the table for Ruud, as it was simply "too strong" in his opinion.

"Let's see how that goes, but I don't really drink too much alcohol even though I have a girlfriend who pushes me a little bit to enjoy some wine here and there. I am starting to get a little more taste of it, especially white wine is okay for now. Red wine is too strong," revealed Casper Ruud.

Casper Ruud wins fourth title in Switzerland with latest run at the Swiss Open

Casper Ruud retained the title in Gstaad after having won the Swiss Open in 2021 as well

Having won the Geneva Open twice in succession before bagging a second title in Gstaad today, Casper Ruud now has an impeccable record in Switzerland.

Gökalp Taşkesen @gokotaskes Ruud: “Everything in Switzerland reminds me of Norway except that you pay less taxes here.” 🤣 Ruud: “Everything in Switzerland reminds me of Norway except that you pay less taxes here.” 🤣 https://t.co/kCQbqLf86A

The World No. 5 beat Denis Shapovalov to win the 2021 edition of the Geneva Open and followed up the triumph by getting past Joao Sousa in the final once again this year. The Oslo-born player, who defeated Hugo Gaston 6-3, 6-2 to win the Swiss Open title last year, now has a 16-0 tour-level record in Switzerland in the last two years thanks to his run this week.

When asked about his thoughts on why his record in the country was so exceptional, Ruud asserted that Switzerland reminded him a lot of his own native Norway, which helped serve as an inspiration for him to do well in front of the fans.

The World No. 5 had one last joke to crack as well, pointing out that while there were a lot of similarities between the two countries, he couldn't help but notice that people had to pay much lesser tax in Switzerland.

"I think Switzerland is a country with a lot of history now in tennis, winning a lot of Grand Slams with Roger and Stan the last 18 or 19 years. So it’s been an inspiration to everyone around the world, including myself, that they are able to come from a small country, sort of like Norway. Everything about Switzerland reminds me a little bit about Norway, except that you pay less taxes here,” Casper Ruud stated.

