"I anticipated a lot of emotion from Roger, what I didn't was the emotion from everyone else" - Jim Courier on conducting Roger Federer's emotional farewell interview at Laver Cup

On the night of Roger Federer's emotional farewell at the Laver Cup, Jim Courier was handed the seemingly easy but highly challenging task of reading the room perfectly and ensuring a natural flow of emotions as he conducted the Swiss great's last ever on-court interview.

Courier recently opened up about the experience of that interview and the farewell ceremony, which will always be remembered as one of the most emotional moments in tennis history.

The American was aware that he would be conducting Federer's interview after his last match at the 2022 Laver Cup and had prepared himself to speak to a teary-eyed Federer and see many more wet eyes in the crowd. However, he did not anticipate an outpouring of emotion from the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and other players and coaches of Team Europe and Team World.

Courier reflected on that epic night on a recent episode of the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast, also praising Federer for never shying away from expressing pure emotion on the court.

"I was ready for it, I knew it was going to be significant. I anticipated a lot of emotion from Roger, what I didn't anticipate was the emotion from everyone else on the court. I certainly expected the crowd to be emotional when Roger got emotional, because he is emotional. We've seen him cry when he wins, when he loses, he gives it, which is great," Jim Courier said.

"He is such a significant sporting icon that you knew there was going to be an outpouring of emotion in the room," he added.

Courier went on to say that the image of the Swiss great's fellow Big 4 colleagues, particularly Nadal, crying alongside him was a telling sight. He feels that Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray imagined how their own retirements would go down while experiencing their great rival's farewell ceremony.

"What was unforeseen was the emotion coming from his peer group, especially Rafa, Novak, Andy, the core group there. Rafa was especially emotional. That was really an amazing energy. I kind of appreciate that they were seeing their end in his end, in a way, it's kind of telling also," Courier expressed.

"He set the standard for so many things including on-court interviews" - Jim Courier on Roger Federer

2018 Australian Open - Day 10

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Jim Courier has interviewed Roger Federer on many occasions, particularly at the Australian Open. However, the Laver Cup interview will go down as one of his most memorable interviews with the Swiss maestro, and Courier said it was a "real honor" for him to be able to conduct the interview at the O2 Arena in London in September.

Courier opined that the 20-time Grand Slam champion set a high standard for many things in men's tennis, including interviews.

"It was a real honor to be out there and Roger was and is amazing at those interviews. He set the standard for so many things, including on-court interviews, and he delivered," Courier said on the same.

Federer will return for the 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver, Canada, albeit in a non-playing capacity. The 41-year-old has not yet confirmed whether he will take on the role of a non-playing captain for Team Europe in the 2023 edition or the future.

