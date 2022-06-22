"I would do anything for this to be the Wimbledon final" - Tennis fans express excitement as Rafael Nadal watches Andy Murray practice at Wimbledon

Tennis fans on social media could not contain their excitement after Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray were spotted together on the practice courts at Wimbledon. In a video posted by Wimbledon on Twitter, Nadal was keenly watching from the sidelines as Murray hit a few shots during the practice session.

The two members of tennis' 'Big-4' have long been fan favorites and drew reactions from tennis fans on Twitter after their practice session on Wednesday.

"I would do ANYTHING for this to be the Wimbledon final," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"If I could sit in that chair next to Rafa, this would be my idea of heaven," another fan wrote.

Nadal and Murray have won a combined four Wimbledon titles. While the Spaniard won the title in 2008 and 2010, his Brit colleague triumphed in 2013 and 2016. The 2016 title was Murray's last Grand Slam title. The two players have faced each other thrice so far at Wimbledon, with Nadal winning all three matches. Their latest clash at SW19 came in 2011 when the Spaniard won their semifinal match.

Miragegrace @Miragegrace1 @Wimbledon @RafaelNadal I love how intensely focused he is on each shot! @Wimbledon @RafaelNadal I love how intensely focused he is on each shot!

M.P. @yodeex99 @Wimbledon @SitTanyusha @RafaelNadal This reminds me of that photo from weeks ago - Rafa as the only spectator on Philippe Chatrier @Wimbledon @SitTanyusha @RafaelNadal This reminds me of that photo from weeks ago - Rafa as the only spectator on Philippe Chatrier

Nadal has not played on tour since his French Open triumph earlier this month. The Spaniard underwent a new form of treatment for a chronic injury to his left foot two days after winning at Roland Garros.

After a few days of rest and training on grasscourts in Mallorca, the 22-time Grand Slam champion arrived in London on Monday. He is set to participate in an exhibition tournament at the Hurlingham Club this week, where he is expected to play two matches.

Meanwhile, Murray has already played in two grasscourt events ahead of Wimbledon. He reached the semifinals of the Surbiton Trophy before making the finals of the Stuttgart Open, losing to Matteo Berrettini in three sets.

Murray had to withdraw from the Queen's Club Championships due to an abdomen injury he picked up in the third set of the final in Stuttgart and will likely be seen in action at Wimbledon.

"At the beginning it is difficult for us" - Coach Francisco Roig on Rafael Nadal's preparation at Wimbledon

2020 ATP Cup - Perth: Previews

Rafael Nadal has been accompanied by a few members of his coaching team this week in London. One of those members is his second coach Francisco Roig, who spoke about the early stages of the Spaniard's preparations after landing in London. Roig expressed that the dynamics are different now as Nadal takes time to adjust to the grass courts.

"It is a bit in the dynamic that we have seen in recent years that we have come here. At the beginning it is difficult for us. They are totally different dynamisms (on grass), we do not come from playing any tournament on this surface. In the past we used to play some tournament on this surface, but now we come straight," Roig said.

As per those who have closely observed the 36-year-old practice at Wimbledon over the last couple of days, the Spaniard is upset with his game so far and expects much more from himself. Roig, in his assessment of the same, assured Nadal's fans that it is just the beginning and the great champion will work harder to get himself ready for Wimbledon.

"It's not the first time nor will it be the last, I hope. It's normal because when you start on grass... He's been playing in Mallorca for four or five days, but one thing is to hit the ball more while standing, without expecting anything, than this. We had to be careful with our feet and here there are more goals playing, the demand is greater," continued Roig.

The Spaniard is chasing the Calendar Grand Slam this year, having already won the Australian Open and French Open titles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far