"I appreciate everything the anti-doping agency is doing trying to keep our sport clean" - Danielle Collins after Simona Halep's ban from tennis

Danielle Collins has become the latest athlete to share her views on the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) ban on Simona Halep, whom the anti-doping agency found guilty of using Roxadustat.

Halep, who had been under provisional suspension since last year's US Open, received a four-year ban after the agency announced the verdict in the case on Tuesday (September 12).

Collins's views differed from her colleague, Maria Sakkari, who openly expressed concerns about the ITIA's handling of situations involving any player, calling it "scary". Sakkari also highlighted problems with the agency's 'whereabouts' application.

The American said she appreciated everything anti-doping organizations were doing. She believes it is critical to have the ITIA and other agencies test the players competing at the highest level to keep the "sport" clean.

"You know, I think it's important that we have. You know, the anti-doping agency, and the different agencies that come to test us. And, you know, I appreciate everything that they're doing in trying to keep our sport clean," Danielle Collins told the press at the San Diego Open.

The former Australian Open runner-up, however, admitted that keeping up with the health supplements was difficult, calling it the "biggest" problem that athletes face.

"It can be difficult to keep up with our supplements. But you know, that's the biggest problem we're facing as athletes," Collins said.

"I certainly have my opinions on doping, but I'm not gonna vocalize" - Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins at the San Diego Open.

Danielle Collins elaborated on her views on doping, saying she had "opinions" on the subject but didn't think sharing them would be beneficial. The American quickly added that learning when to express one's opinions is an important part of maturing as a person.

"You know, I certainly have my opinions on it [doping] and I think part of the thing with maturity comes. With something like you know when you need to vocalize your opinions and when you don't," Collins said.

"And so I'm not gonna vocalize my opinions on this because I don't really feel like right now it's going to serve much of a purpose," she added.

Collins advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing San Diego Open by defeating former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in a three-set thriller, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday (September 13). She will next face France's Caroline Garcia.

Along with Danielle Collins, Sofia Kenin and Emma Navarro also secured their spots in the quarterfinals on a great day for American tennis.