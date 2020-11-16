"I am not an artist like Roger Federer, I'm more of a monster like Rafael Nadal" - Magnus Carlsen

Legendary chess player Magnus Carlsen recently likened himself with Rafael Nadal, while also dismissing any comparisons with Roger Federer and a couple of other great athletes.

During an interview with MARCA Sport Weekend, the current Chess World Champion was asked if he saw himself as a Tiger Woods or Michael Jordan-like figure given his legendary status in the chess world.

Carlsen subtly accepted his status as a chess legend but chose to be compared with Rafael Nadal over other greats such as Roger Federer, Tiger Woods or Michael Jordan. The 29-year-old believes that Nadal and he are both ‘relentless’ and ‘powerful’ athletes, which makes the comparison more apt.

“If there was a comparison with a great sport, I have always said that I prefer to be compared to the Spaniard Rafa Nadal, because he is relentless, powerful," Carlsen said.

Magnus Carlsen también ha querido estar en esta edición de MARCA Sport Weekend: "No soy un artista como Federer, soy más un monstruo como Nadal" #MSW2020 https://t.co/oeXxzXGjBN pic.twitter.com/74eBhzbL57 — MARCA Polideportivo (@MarcaTMF) November 15, 2020

According to Carlsen, Nadal is a ‘universal’ sportsperson given his ability to pull off any kind of feat he is asked to.

“He (Rafael Nadal) is universal, and can do everything and everything extremely well,” Carlsen continued.

Magnus Carlsen showered rich praise on Rafael Nadal.

Magnus Carlsen then introduced Roger Federer into the discussion by labeling him an ‘artist.’ However, despite some comparisons with Federer in the past, Magnus Carlsen doesn’t see any similarities between himself and the Swiss legend.

Magnus Carlsen doesn't believe he is an artist like Roger Federer

Advertisement

Instead, the Norwegian reckons that he shares similar traits with Rafael Nadal - his fellow Real Madrid supporter.

“I am not an artist like Federer, I'm more of a monster like Nadal,” Carlsen concluded.

Roger Federer’s silky smooth and effortless game has earned him comparisons with famous artists - like Michelangelo - in the past. On the other hand, Rafael Nadal’s tenacious nature and passionate approach on the court have given him a physically imposing image.

Rafael Nadal begins his 2020 Nitto ATP Finals campaign on a positive note

Rafael Nadal after defeating Andrey Rublev

Carlsen’s comments came on the eve of Rafael Nadal’s phenomenal victory over Andrey Rublev in the round-robin stage of the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals.

Advertisement

The Spaniard romped home to a straight-sets victory over the in-form Russian, with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4. It was one of the most relentless and ruthless displays ever put forth by Nadal in London's indoor conditions.

Rublev was outplayed for most parts of the match, often unable to get any purchase on the Spaniard's serve. Nadal will next face Dominic Thiem on Tuesday, and a win there will put him in the driver's seat for a semifinal spot.