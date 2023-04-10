"I beg him, I tell my father that I don’t like being by myself on that huge tennis court" - When Andre Agassi was forced to quit soccer for tennis

Former World No. 1 Andre Agassi once revealed that his father forced him to quit soccer so that he could focus on tennis.

Andre's father, Emmanuel Agassi, was an athlete himself and represented Iran in boxing at the 1948 and 1952 Olympics. He later became a tennis coach and helped his son develop into a fine young player before the likes of Nick Bollettieri, Brad Gilbert and Darren Cahill coached him.

Agassi wrote in his autobiography "Open" that his father prevented him from playing soccer and even pulled him out of a match once when he was young. Describing the incident, the former World No. 1 claimed that he was playing for his school when he suddenly saw his father yelling at his soccer coach. Agassi was eventually taken off the field.

"After a few jogs up and down the field, my leg feels good. Surprisingly good. I dart in between defenders, fluid, graceful, calling for the ball, laughing with my teammates. We’re working toward a common objective. We’re in this together. This feels right. This feels like me," Andre Agassi wrote.

"Suddenly I look up and see my father. He’s at the edge of the parking lot, stalking toward the field. Now he’s talking to the coach. Now he’s yelling at the coach. The coach is waving to me. 'Agassi! Out of the game!' I sprint off the field," he added.

Agassi added that he found his tennis clothes in the back of his father's car. He wore them and handed his soccer kit to his father, who threw it at his school's coach.

'''Get in the car', my father says. 'And get out of that uniform.' I run to the car and find my tennis clothes on the backseat. I put them on and walk back to my father. I hand him my soccer uniform. He walks onto the field and throws the uniform at the coach’s chest," Andre Agassi continued.

Andre Agassi further stated that his father told him on their drive home that he would never play soccer again. That prompted him to beg for another chance, as he didn't enjoy playing tennis.

Agassi felt that tennis could be a lonely and isolating sport, and he preferred the togetherness and solidarity that came with being part of a soccer team. However, he couldn't change his father's mind, who had his son's entire career plan laid out.

"As we drive home my father says without looking at me: 'You’re never playing soccer again. I beg him for a second chance. I tell my father that I don’t like being by myself on that huge tennis court. Tennis is lonely, I tell him. There’s nowhere to hide when things go wrong. No dugout, no sideline, no neutral corner. It’s just you out there, naked," Andre Agassi wrote.

"He shouts at the top of his lungs: You’re a tennis player! You’re going to be number one in the world! You’re going to make lots of money. That’s the plan, and that’s the end of it," he added.

Andre Agassi became World No. 1 and won eight Grand Slam titles in his career

Andre Agassi at the 2019 Australian Open

Emmanuel Agassi's plan eventually came true as his son ended up having a successful career in tennis. The American became the World No. 1 player and won eight Grand Slam singles titles, cementing his status as one of the all-time greats.

Agassi won each of the four Majors but his favorite hunting ground was the Australian Open, where he won four titles. He also won an Olympic gold while representing the US, at the 1996 Olympics.

Agassi announced his retirement from tennis in 2006, with his last match coming in the third round of that year's US Open.

