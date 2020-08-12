Stefanos Tsitsipas has come a long way since he turned pro in 2016. The talented Greek has racked up five titles in a span of four years, including the prestigious ATP Finals that he won in 2019.

But when it came to the most memorable week of his career, Tsitsipas recently picked his performance at the Rogers Cup (Toronto Masters) in 2018. Speaking on ATP Uncovered presented by Peugeot, the Greek fondly recalled his matches in that tournament against the duo of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reminisces 3rd round win over Novak Djokovic at Rogers Cup 2018

Beating Novak Djokovic on a hardcourt is never an easy task; even the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal struggle to get past the Serb on his favourite surface. So naturally for a 20-year-old still making his way on the tour, the feat would be considered nearly impossible.

However, Stefanos Tsitsipas did the unexpected by defeating Novak Djokovic - in their very first encounter - in three hard-fought sets. The Serb lost 3-6 7-6 (5) 3-6 in Toronto, and in doing so gave Tsitsipas one of the ‘biggest victories’ of his career.

“That match point, I couldn’t believe it, what had just happened,” Tsitsipas said. “It was one of the best victories I'd had.”

Novak Djokovic is arguably the greatest hard-courter of all time

Needless to say, Novak Djokovic didn’t go down without giving a fight. The Serb saved eight out of 10 break points before ultimately succumbing to the variety and consistency of the Greek.

The Greek revealed what was going on in his mind during that match, and how he managed to control his nerves despite facing one of the toughest challenges in tennis.

“I was actually not paying attention that much to if I was facing Djokovic or whoever else. I was concentrating on my game,” Tsitsipas continued. “I knew that if I would start thinking too much, then it wouldn’t be good for my game, so I said, ‘Keep playing, keep doing what you’re doing, you’re doing it well.'"

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Novak Djokovic in their very first encounter

It's not easy to come back and play another final against Rafael Nadal: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas got the better of Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Kevin Anderson in the span of a week, but ultimately bowed down to the might of Rafael Nadal. Nevertheless, his feat was nothing short of sensational as he became the youngest player - since Mats Wilander at Roland Garros in 1982 - to defeat four top 10 players in a single tournament.

Rafael Nadal proved harder to overcome than Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal had outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Barcelona (6-2, 6-1) just months before their summit clash at Toronto. Interestingly, their clash on Spanish turf was a final as well, which unfortunately left a scar on the mind of the Greek.

“I lost to Rafa in Barcelona. It is not easy to come back and play another final against Rafa,” Tsitsipas said. “I was a bit nervous, thinking too much, something I wasn’t doing before that.”