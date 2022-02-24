"I believe in talent - but talent is only a small percentage of the end result. The rest is workload" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has expressed his view that talent counts for only a "small percentage" of the end result in life, while arguing that the rest is determined by one's "workload." The World No. 1 highlighted David Ferrer, Radek Stepanek and Gilles Simon as examples of tennis players who illustrate this belief.

The Serb holds a superb record against the trio he praised: 16-5 against Ferrer; 13-1 against Stepanek; 11-1 against Simon. Ferrer reached a career-high ranking of World No. 3 in 2013 and won 27 titles before calling time on an illustrious career in 2019.

Stepanek was ranked as high as eighth in singles and won five titles before his retirement in 2017. Meanwhile, Simon - who is still competing at the age of 37 - has won 14 titles and climbed to his best ranking of World No. 6 in 2009.

In an interview with L'Equipe, as reported by We Love Tennis, Djokovic revealed that he does believe in talent, but suggested it is only a small factor in success.

"People tend to forget," Djokovic said. "They say to themselves: 'He has talent.' What is talent? Yes, I believe in talent. Some people don't believe in talent, I do. Let's say it's a genetic advantage, but talent is only a small percentage of the end result. The rest is workload. 'Hard works beats talent every day', as [people] say in the United States. And that's true."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion then identified a group of players he feels exemplify the principle that hard work is more valuable than talent in tennis.

"We have plenty of examples in tennis," the 34-year-old continued. "David Ferrer, we all knew what an incredible worker he was. Watch Radek Stepanek. When you saw his game, you could see some limitations. His flat forehand, the fact that he doesn't master the topspin. But his game intelligence, his willpower and his clever work enabled him to reach the heights. And Gilles Simon, yet another example. Top 10. Incredible."

Novak Djokovic faces Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships

Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Chanpionships

Novak Djokovic will face Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships today. The World No. 1 defeated Karen Khachanov in the second round of the ATP 500 tournament on Wednesday.

The Serb lost his only previous career meeting with Vesely in three sets in the second round of the 2016 Monte Carlos Masters. The winner will face either Ricardas Berankis or Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals in Dubai on Friday. The World No. 1 is competing in his first event of the 2022 season.

ATP Tour @atptour



Djokovic - Vesely

Berankis - Shapovalov

Hurkacz - Sinner

McDonald - Rublev



Who makes it to the semi-finals?



@DDFTennis | #DDFTennis The last 8 in DubaiDjokovic - VeselyBerankis - ShapovalovHurkacz - SinnerMcDonald - RublevWho makes it to the semi-finals? The last 8 in Dubai 🔥🇷🇸Djokovic - Vesely🇨🇿🇱🇹Berankis - Shapovalov🇨🇦🇵🇱Hurkacz - Sinner🇮🇹 🇺🇸McDonald - Rublev🇷🇺Who makes it to the semi-finals?@DDFTennis | #DDFTennis

Edited by Keshav Gopalan