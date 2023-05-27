"I bet $1000 Reilly Opelka thinks the same of women's tennis and equal pay" - Tennis fans blast American for asking ATP to ditch doubles

Reilly Opelka's call for doubles to be removed from the ATP tour hasn't gone down well with tennis fans, who have asked him to rather concentrate on his game.
Known for speaking his mind, Opelka has already called for the removal of doubles matches in the past, saying that fans watch them only when the top singles players are playing.
Speaking on The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast, he recently remarked that doubles tennis was not bringing in the money that was expected, and thus could be done away with.
“I’m just speaking what I feel is the truth," Reilly Opelka said. "It's hard to argue with facts & math. If they present a point to me at ATP 250 & 500 level showing they bring in the money that costs to have them there, let alone prize money, perfect. But the numbers point to me.”
Fans asked Opelka to keep his ill-informed views to himself and countered with a number of arguments.
"You could use his logic to say same for players ranked under 25 - people don’t spend cash to see <enter name>. <enter name> doesn’t bring money in that equals his prize money so why does he get to earn it? Let’s just have the top 16 play and no one else shall we Reilly?" a fan tweeted.
"Then they should remove him from the tour too because he surely doesn’t bring in any ticket money. No one wants to watch a guy who can’t survive a rally once he has to hit the ball more than twice," a user wrote.
"It boggles my mind that his conclusion isn’t that the sport needs to do a better job of promoting and supporting doubles, but rather that we should remove a fundamental part of the sport and force hundreds of professional doubles players out of a job," another tweet read.
Here are some more fan reactions:
Reilly Opelka has been away from tour for 10 months
Reilly Opelka last played a tour-level match at the Citi Open last August against Nick Kyrgios. A hip injury has kept the American away from action since. The 2023 French Open will be the third consecutive Grand Slam tournament that he will miss out on. However, the 25-year-old has stayed in touch with tennis in the form of a commentator.
The six-foot, 11-inch giant is known for his huge serve and has won four ATP 250 titles in his career so far. Turning pro in 2015, Opelka reached a career-high ranking of No. 17 in February 2022.
In the semifinal of the 2022 Dallas Open, Opelka won the longest tiebreaker in ATP history when he beat John Isner 7-6(9-7), 7-6(24-22).