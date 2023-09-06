"I would bet on Novak Djokovic, that's a safe bet"- Roger Federer tips the Serb to win US Open 2023

Roger Federer reckons that Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic has looked in very good touch at the New York Major so far and booked his place in the semifinals. He started the tournament with a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 win over Alexandre Muller and followed it up by beating Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

Djokovic faced Laslo Djere in the third round and came back from two sets down to beat him 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 to reach the fourth round. Here, the Serb beat Borna Gojo 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal meeting with Taylor Fritz. He defeated the American 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Roger Federer attended the IAA Mobility in Munich as a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz and was asked about his favorite to win the US Open. The Swiss mentioned Novak Djokovic, claiming that the Serb was the safe bet to make.

"I would bet on Novak Djokovic. That's a safe bet," Federer told Sports Illustrated.

By beating Taylor Fritz, Djokovic broke Federer's record for reaching the most number of Grand Slam semifinals in the Open Era with 47.

The Serb will next take on Ben Shelton on September 9 for a place in the US Open final. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer locked horns six times at the US Open

Novak Djokovic at the US Open

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer faced one another six times at the US Open, the most between them at any other Grand Slam.

The first meeting between Federer and Djokovic in Flushing Meadows took place in the 2007 final, with the Swiss winning 7-6,(4), 7-6(2), 6-4. They locked horns in the semifinals the following year, and Federer triumphed 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

The two faced off in the final four of the 2009 edition as well, and once again it was the Swiss winning (7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5). Federer and Djokovic faced off in the US Open semifinals in 2010 as well as in 2011, with the Serb coming out on top both times after saving match points. He won 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in 2010 while triumphing 6-7(7), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 in 2011.

The last meeting between Federer and Djokovic at the US Open came in the final of the 2015 edition, with the Serb winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

