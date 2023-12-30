“I am a better player now” - Sumit Nagal reflects on his 2023 season

For Sumit Nagal, 2023 has been the year of comeback and redemption. A hip surgery a couple of years back left him grappling with issues for most of 2022. This meant the Indian, who once managed to claim a direct entry to the US Open, was left outside the top 500 at the beginning of this year.

The rankings looked bleak, and it reflected in Nagal’s performance. The 26-year-old got a wildcard entry into the Maharashtra Open, only to lose in the first round. He suffered a similar fate in his next two events, the Nonthaburi Challenger and the 2023 BW Open.

But a comeback was on the cards for the Indian, who went on to reach his first Challenger semi-finals in two years in February. A couple of title wins and runner-up finishes later, Sumit Nagal is sure that he's a better player now.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the World No. 138 said:

“I have become more mature as a player. I’ve learnt more about my game, what I can do and what I can’t. I was able to play most of the season, which kept me in the rhythm. I think that was the huge part.

“I am a better player now than I was in 2019 and the mindset is very different. My belief and hunger are higher than ever before. Me and my team will push for more now."

For Nagal, his goals for the 2024 season are set, and they include an appearance at the Paris Olympics.

“My goals are very simple for this season: do everything to stay fit, break into the top 100 in the first quarter and look to play for India in the Olympics.”

Sumit Nagal denied Australian Open wildcard nomination by AITA

The All Indian Tennis Association, upset that Sumit Nagal opted out of a Davis Cup tie, has chosen not to nominate him for an Australian Open wildcard entry, as per the Hindustan Times.

Nagal claimed that his decision stemmed from the fact that the tie, which will be held in Pakistan in February, will be played on grass courts. That surface doesn't suit the Indian’s taste, and has previously caused him to skip Wimbledon as well.

However, the decision irked Anil Dhupar, the secretary general of the AITA, who stated that players who didn't play for the country at the Davis Cup shouldn't expect “something in return” from the federation. Alongside Sumit Nagal, India's next best men's singles player Sasi Mukund has also opted out of the upcoming match against Pakistan, citing “personal reasons”.