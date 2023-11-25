India's top two men's singles players Sumit Nagal and Sasi Kumar Mukund have informed the All India Tennis Association (AITA) that they will not be participating in February's Davis Cup Group I play-off tie in Pakistan.

Standing 141st in the ATP chart, Sumit Nagal is currently India's highest-ranked men's singles player. Meanwhile, Mukund, though placed far behind his compatriot on the 477th spot, is still India's second-best men's singles player.

According to PTI, Nagal has opted out of the tie since the grass court in which the matches will be hosted does not suit his game style, whereas Mukund has cited "personal reasons" for his refusal to participate (h/t The Hindu).

"Nagal had conveyed to the team management long back that he should not be considered for the tie against Pakistan because grass court is not his preferred surface," an AITA source said.

Meanwhile, AITA secretary general Anil Dhupar has been left significantly irked by the players' decision to forgo the match. He stated that he has raised the matter with the Executive Committee and is awaiting their verdict.

"This is wrong. When it's a question of serving the country why would you not do it ? I have put the matter in the hands of the Executive Committee. There is no choice for players if they want to represent India. My theory is simple. But I am nobody to take a call. The call has to be taken by the Executive Committee," he told PTI.

"If the player is sick and injured, I can understand but this is not the first time that Mukund has made himself unavailable for national duty. He has done it twice," he added.

Mukund also pulled out of a Davis Cup tie against Pakistan in 2019 but only because of a foot injury.

Pakistan Tennis Federation intent on hosting India in Davis Cup tie

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Tennis Federation is intent on having their neighbors over for the Davis Cup tie. An India vs Pakistan match in 2019 had been shifted to the neutral zone of Kazakhstan due to "security reasons", but the Davis Cup Committee is unwilling to make an exception again.

On their end, the PTF is insistent on having India over for the match, with President Salim Saifullah Khan telling PTI:

"They should come to Pakistan. It's not fair that they do not come to Pakistan. The Indian team is much better than us. We have a beautiful hotel just across the stadium. If Indians come, it will send a good message that we are good neighbors."

In the potential absence of Sumit Nagal and Sasi Kumar Mukund, the Indian squadron for February's tie will be led by Ramkumar Ramanathan. India and Pakistan have previously battled eight times in the Davis Cup tournament, with India emerging victorious on all occasions.

1964 was the last time India's Davis Cup team traveled to Pakistan and the visitors won the tie 4-0 on away soil.