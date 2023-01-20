"I have a big heart" - Andy Murray revels in Australian open glory after playing out the longest-ever match of his career

Andy Murray produced one of his greatest comebacks in a thrilling second-round thriller at the Australian Open in the early hours of Friday morning, defeating home favorite Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The 35-year-old Brit appeared down and out against a resilient Kokkinakis, trailing by two sets and 2-5, but somehow clawed out a 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5 victory after five hours and 45 minutes.

This is now the second-longest match at the Australian Open in the Open Era, falling eight minutes short of the battle between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in 2012. It was also the longest match of Murray's career, and he now has a win-loss record of 51-14 in the year's first Grand Slam.

Speaking in his on-court interview after the win, Andy Murray was pleased with himself, remarking that it was unbelievable how he was able to turn the situation around and added that he had a "big heart."

"I don't know. It was, yeah, unbelievable that I managed to turn that round. Thanasi was playing unbelievable. I did start playing better as the match went on. And yeah, I have a big heart," Murray said.

The Brit went on to say that despite being two sets down, he relied on his competitive drive and respect for the tournament — where he has reached the final five times — to stage a comeback.

"I rely on that experience, that drive, that fight, my love for competing, my respect for this event and this competition. That's why I kept going," Andy Murray said.

The former World No. 1 also mentioned that he has been criticized for not looking "happy" while competing, but this is not true as he is the "happiest" when he is on the court. Murray made it clear that he will not be changing his attitude anytime soon, stating that he will continue to be himself regardless of what people think of him.

"I'm aware I don't look happy when I'm playing a lot of the time, but that's when I'm happiest on the inside! I've always loved competing, I've always worn my heart on my sleeve. I've been criticised a lot for it over the years, but that's who I am," he said.

"There was frustration in there, there was tension, all of that stuff" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 4.

Andy Murray admitted in his post-match news conference that the match was packed with excitement, frustration and tension, adding that while it was amazing to win the match, he simply wanted to go to bed at the end of the day.

"Well, I mean, yeah, the match was obviously very up and down. There was frustration in there. There was tension. There was excitement, all of that stuff," Murray said.

"Then at the end, yeah, I mean, look, it's obviously amazing to win the match, but I also want to go to bed now. It's great, great. But I want to sleep," he added.

