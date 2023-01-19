"Not to be dramatic but we will never see anyone like Andy Murray ever again in sport" - Tennis fans salute Briton after Australian Open 2R heroics

Andy Murray did the unthinkable on Thursday night - early hours of Friday, to be exact - beating Thanasi Kokkinakis in a five-set marathon that will talked about for years in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open.
The former World No. 1, playing his second straight five-setter of the tournament, went toe-to-toe with the young Australian for five hours and 45 minutes, making it the longest match of his career.
Murray also overturned a two-set deficit in the process, claiming his 11th victory on tour after overcoming the loss of the first two sets -- another ATP record he claimed with his Melbourne Park magic. In the end, the 35-year-old prevailed with a 4-6. 6(4)-7, 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5 scoreline, sealing a comeback win for the ages.
The Brit's display on the night made his fans eternally grateful, as they immediately flocked to social media to sing his praises. No superlatives were held back on the occasion, as users on Twitter thought of every possible way to salute the three-time Grand Slam champion for his heroics.
One fan remarked that no one in the history of sports will ever come close to matching the Brit in terms of mental acumen and perseverance, noting:
"Not to be dramatic but we will never see anyone like Andy Murray ever again in sport. Ever."
Another user stated the obvious, commenting that Andy Murray should never be allowed to retire from tennis after seeing what he is capable of even at the age of 35.
"There are no circumstances under which Andy Murray can ever be allowed to retire from tennis."
Here are a few more reactions from happy tennis fans:
Andy Murray takes on Roberto Bautista Agut in third round of Australian Open
Following his win over Thanasi Kokkinakis, Andy Murray will lock horns with Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open on Saturday. Bautista Agut, seeded 24th in Melbourne, played a marathon himself in the second round, beating Brandon Holt in five sets.
The duo have met six times on tour so far, splitting their head-to-head 3-3. Unfortunately, all three of the most recent encounters went in favor of the Spaniard. They met twice in 2022, at the Qatar Open and at the Swiss Indoors -- both of which were straight-sets wins for Roberto Bautista Agut.
The winner of the clash will take on either Tommy Paul or Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round of the Melbourne Major.