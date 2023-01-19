"Not to be dramatic but we will never see anyone like Andy Murray ever again in sport" - Tennis fans salute Briton after Australian Open 2R heroics

Andy Murray did the unthinkable on Thursday night - early hours of Friday, to be exact - beating Thanasi Kokkinakis in a five-set marathon that will talked about for years in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open.

The former World No. 1, playing his second straight five-setter of the tournament, went toe-to-toe with the young Australian for five hours and 45 minutes, making it the longest match of his career.

Murray also overturned a two-set deficit in the process, claiming his 11th victory on tour after overcoming the loss of the first two sets -- another ATP record he claimed with his Melbourne Park magic. In the end, the 35-year-old prevailed with a 4-6. 6(4)-7, 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5 scoreline, sealing a comeback win for the ages.

The Brit's display on the night made his fans eternally grateful, as they immediately flocked to social media to sing his praises. No superlatives were held back on the occasion, as users on Twitter thought of every possible way to salute the three-time Grand Slam champion for his heroics.

One fan remarked that no one in the history of sports will ever come close to matching the Brit in terms of mental acumen and perseverance, noting:

"Not to be dramatic but we will never see anyone like Andy Murray ever again in sport. Ever."

Rush 🐠 @drivevolleys not to be dramatic but we will never see anyone like Andy Murray ever again in sport. Ever. not to be dramatic but we will never see anyone like Andy Murray ever again in sport. Ever.

Another user stated the obvious, commenting that Andy Murray should never be allowed to retire from tennis after seeing what he is capable of even at the age of 35.

"There are no circumstances under which Andy Murray can ever be allowed to retire from tennis."

Ricky Dimon @Dimonator there are no circumstances under which Andy Murray can ever be allowed to retire from tennis there are no circumstances under which Andy Murray can ever be allowed to retire from tennis

Here are a few more reactions from happy tennis fans:

TomTom @TomToTheTom Andy Murray comes from a tennis era of bad bitches, he just has something that can’t be taught Andy Murray comes from a tennis era of bad bitches, he just has something that can’t be taught

James Gray @jamesgraysport



#AusOpen This match will either convince Andy Murray to play for three more years or quit tennis tomorrow and sleep for a year. This match will either convince Andy Murray to play for three more years or quit tennis tomorrow and sleep for a year.#AusOpen

Shady'S TIPS @ScarySHADY7



1. Metal hip Andy murray

2. Djokovic and Nadal @josemorgado Greatest defenders of all time1. Metal hip Andy murray2. Djokovic and Nadal @josemorgado Greatest defenders of all time 1. Metal hip Andy murray2. Djokovic and Nadal

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 I think @andy_murray wins the Australian Open from here. I really do. He's made me believe the impossible. I think @andy_murray wins the Australian Open from here. I really do. He's made me believe the impossible.

T🌴 @tennisispain When players who are playing first today wake up soon and see Murray doing a press conference



When players who are playing first today wake up soon and see Murray doing a press conference https://t.co/WbOxNd9wM6

Tennis Weekly Podcast @tennisweeklypod



He's not £"$! done yet!!!!!



#AusOpen ANDY MURRAY. What can you say about that. 5 hours 45 minutes. With a metal hip. From 2 sets down. An incredible and utterly huge effort, even by his standards.He's not £"$! done yet!!!!! ANDY MURRAY. What can you say about that. 5 hours 45 minutes. With a metal hip. From 2 sets down. An incredible and utterly huge effort, even by his standards.He's not £"$! done yet!!!!!#AusOpen

Matt Roberts @MattRobertsTTP pov: you’ve just watched Andy f*****g Murray come all the way back from two sets down to win and you’ve loved every single second but it’s also 4am and you still have a podcast to record and you can’t help but think this is all on Matteo Berrettini for missing that backhand pov: you’ve just watched Andy f*****g Murray come all the way back from two sets down to win and you’ve loved every single second but it’s also 4am and you still have a podcast to record and you can’t help but think this is all on Matteo Berrettini for missing that backhand

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Andy Murray wins the most ridiculous match of his 18 year career.



7-5 in the 5th set over Thanasi Kokkinakis, at 4.05am, after 5 hours and 45 minutes.



Murray has spent more than 10 hours on court in his 2 matches.



Just incredible. Andy Murray wins the most ridiculous match of his 18 year career. 7-5 in the 5th set over Thanasi Kokkinakis, at 4.05am, after 5 hours and 45 minutes. Murray has spent more than 10 hours on court in his 2 matches. Just incredible.

Tom Jones 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 @JomTones12 I don’t care what happens next to Andy Murray. This is an incredible night for Andy. Just unbelievable. To win today was insane. To win on Tuesday was insane. To do both at 35 with a metal hip is just…no words. I know this is all cliche lines, but I love this man. Legendary. I don’t care what happens next to Andy Murray. This is an incredible night for Andy. Just unbelievable. To win today was insane. To win on Tuesday was insane. To do both at 35 with a metal hip is just…no words. I know this is all cliche lines, but I love this man. Legendary.

Mary Gorgens @MaryGorgens #AusOpen #AO2023 #AndyMurray @Wimbledon That was for the ones who are broken & bruised. For the ones that are written off. Down & out. Metal hips & all. But who NEVER give up! The old guys. The LEGENDS! Take a bow, Sir Andy Murray. That was phenomenal! @Wimbledon That was for the ones who are broken & bruised. For the ones that are written off. Down & out. Metal hips & all. But who NEVER give up! The old guys. The LEGENDS! Take a bow, Sir Andy Murray. That was phenomenal!💪🔥 #AusOpen #AO2023 #AndyMurray

Kelvin MacKenzie @kelvmackenzie Mum weeps. Who could blame her. At 4.07 Melbourne time after 5 hours and 45 minutes Andy Murray finally won his marathon. What can you say about this great champion? An honour to see him play. Mum weeps. Who could blame her. At 4.07 Melbourne time after 5 hours and 45 minutes Andy Murray finally won his marathon. What can you say about this great champion? An honour to see him play.

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17 Did you really tell Andy Murray he didn’t have to play tennis anymore? That he didn’t have to compete anymore? That you were tired of seeing Murray try again and again and again?



I don’t know guys, but I would live these moments millions of times more Did you really tell Andy Murray he didn’t have to play tennis anymore? That he didn’t have to compete anymore? That you were tired of seeing Murray try again and again and again?I don’t know guys, but I would live these moments millions of times more

Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) @cricketpun_duh Andy Murray reminding us why twas the Big Four not the Big Three



A great then, a great now



The man that you are, Andy… Andy Murray reminding us why twas the Big Four not the Big ThreeA great then, a great nowThe man that you are, Andy…

Marcus Buckland @marcus_buckland



I’m now officially deleting the word arguably from that statement

#extraordinaryAGAIN A couple of days ago I suggested @andy_murray is arguably the greatest fighter in the history of the men’s game.I’m now officially deleting the word arguably from that statement A couple of days ago I suggested @andy_murray is arguably the greatest fighter in the history of the men’s game.I’m now officially deleting the word arguably from that statement☺️#extraordinaryAGAIN

Fred MacAulay @fredmacaulay Can everyone please stop using the word ‘legend’ for a while - unless you’re talking about SIR ANDY MURRAY!!! Can everyone please stop using the word ‘legend’ for a while - unless you’re talking about SIR ANDY MURRAY!!!

Andy Murray takes on Roberto Bautista Agut in third round of Australian Open

Murray at the 2023 Australian Open

Following his win over Thanasi Kokkinakis, Andy Murray will lock horns with Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open on Saturday. Bautista Agut, seeded 24th in Melbourne, played a marathon himself in the second round, beating Brandon Holt in five sets.

The duo have met six times on tour so far, splitting their head-to-head 3-3. Unfortunately, all three of the most recent encounters went in favor of the Spaniard. They met twice in 2022, at the Qatar Open and at the Swiss Indoors -- both of which were straight-sets wins for Roberto Bautista Agut.

The winner of the clash will take on either Tommy Paul or Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round of the Melbourne Major.

