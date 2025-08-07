"I was in my bikini and flip flops" - Aryna Sabalenka opens up about rejuvenating herself with 'amazing' break ahead of Cincinnati Open

Aryna Sabalenka recently made her feelings known about having a refreshing time during her vacation ahead of her appearance at the Cincinnati Open. The Belarusian is now gearing up for the upcoming hardcourt swing.Sabalenka was last seen in action during Wimbledon, where she produced some dominant performances to reach the semi-final round. Here, she locked horns with Amanda Anisimova, who claimed an impressive 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over the World No. 1. Following this heartbreaking upset, the latter decided to take some time off the court and took the first week of August off, opting out of the Citi Open and the Canadian Open.The Belarusian player went on a vacation to Miami, Florida, to rejuvenate herself ahead of the remaining 2025 season. She also shared glimpses of her vacation on social media and is now ready to make her comeback to the court and compete at the Cincinnati Open. In a recent press conference, she opened up about how refreshing the outing was for her ahead of the tournament.&quot;I didn't even go to the gym, I have to say. I did one workout, 30 minutes, incline walking, I was in my bikini and flip flops just so you know how professional I was. But I did it, just in case because you know the food was really good. I just wanted to make sure I have some space in there. But it wasn't much actually. It was like a week, 7 or 8 days, but it was amazing days, you know, I felt so good and much needed and now I'm fresh and ready,&quot; said Aryna Sabalenka.Along with Wimbledon, the 27-year-old has suffered multiple heartbreaking losses in majors this year, including the Australian Open final and the French Open final.Aryna Sabalenka made her feelings known about her loss at the Wimbledon ChampionshipsAryna Sabalenka's semi-final upset against Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon was her third consecutive semi-final finish at the tournament. Reflecting on this upset, she shed light on her performance and revealed how she doesn't like losing. Expressing her frustration, she said that losing after coming close makes her not want to 'exist anymore' and it feels like the end. (as quoted by the Guardian.com)“Losing sucks, you know? You always feel like you want to die, you don’t want to exist any more, and this is the end of your life. Every time you compete at that tournament, and you get to the last stages, you think that you’re getting close to your dream. Then you lose the match, and you feel like, OK, this is the end,&quot; said Aryna Sabalenka.She further spoke about her contender's behavior on the court and revealed that it 'pissed her off.'&quot;She was already celebrating it. I was, like, that’s a bit too early. Then she pissed me off saying that’s what she does all the time. I was grateful she actually said that because it’s actually helping me to keep fighting. So I came back because I got really angry in that moment,&quot; she added.Aryna Sabalenka's run at the French Open was also exceptional until the final round, where Coco Gauff nabbed a 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 win, claiming the title. The World No. 1 is now all set to compete at the Cincinnati Open, which is scheduled to start on August 9.