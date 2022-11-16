"I blame Roger Federer" - Rafael Nadal's ATP Finals loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime bewilders tennis fans 

Rafael Nadal was handed his second straight defeat in the ATP Finals by Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is currently coached by the Spaniard’s uncle and former coach Toni Nadal.
With an unfortunate straight-sets loss to the Canadian, 6-3, 6-4, the former World No. 1 is virtually eliminated from the competition at the season-ending tournament in Turin, having lost his previous encounter against American Taylor Fritz, 7-6 (3), 6-1. His chances at the ATP Finals will now depend heavily on the outcome of the upcoming match-up between Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz.
In the post-match press conference after his loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Spaniard admitted that he needed to rediscover his lost confidence and confessed that he was prepared to put it all on the line to work towards it.
"I mean, I don’t think I’ve forgotten how to play tennis and how to be strong enough mentally. I just need to recover those positive feelings and all this confidence and strong mentality that I need to be at the level that I want to be," he said, adding, "I don’t know if I’m going to reach that level again, but I don’t have any doubt that I’m gonna die for it."
Tennis fans, meanwhile, had mixed reactions to the tennis legend's poor run of form. Many fans shared their grim belief that the time was nearing for the 22-time Grand Slam winner to draw the curtains on his esteemed career.
"I had never thought that in my lifetime I would have to type such disconsolate feelings but the end appears imminent. Previously also Rafa has been prone to injury but recovery time was less, now recovery gap due to injury is more and active court time is very short," one fan said.
Some fans also blamed Roger Federer's retirement for having an impact on the Spaniard as he is yet to win a match since his US Open fourth-round loss.
"Nadal has yet to win a match since Federer announced his retirement," another fan noted.
A few seasoned fans of the 36-year-old weren't worried about the recent results and pointed out that indoor hardcourts are his worst surface.
"This is indoor hard, Nadal's worst surface. He will be back in form for AO and win RG like always," one individual said.
Here are a few more reactions:
Felix Auger-Aliassime registers first win against Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime registered his first win over the veteran Spaniard in the 2022 ATP Finals. The victory came after the Canadian faced a dismissal at the 2019 Madrid Open and after having almost knocked out the King of Clay at the 2022 French Open in a tightly-contested five-setter.
It is safe to say that Auger-Aliassime is exceptionally skilled on the surface, having won all four of his ATP career titles on indoor hardcourts in 2022. The 22-year-old will now look to carry his form into his final Group stage match against Taylor Fritz, while Nadal will hope for a miracle as he awaits former World No. 2 Casper Ruud.
Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.
Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals?
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev
Stefanos Tsitsipas
833 votes