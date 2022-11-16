"I blame Roger Federer" - Rafael Nadal's ATP Finals loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime bewilders tennis fans 

Rafael Nadal was handed his second straight defeat in the ATP Finals by Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is currently coached by the Spaniard’s uncle and former coach Toni Nadal.

With an unfortunate straight-sets loss to the Canadian, 6-3, 6-4, the former World No. 1 is virtually eliminated from the competition at the season-ending tournament in Turin, having lost his previous encounter against American Taylor Fritz, 7-6 (3), 6-1. His chances at the ATP Finals will now depend heavily on the outcome of the upcoming match-up between Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz.

In the post-match press conference after his loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Spaniard admitted that he needed to rediscover his lost confidence and confessed that he was prepared to put it all on the line to work towards it.

"I mean, I don’t think I’ve forgotten how to play tennis and how to be strong enough mentally. I just need to recover those positive feelings and all this confidence and strong mentality that I need to be at the level that I want to be," he said, adding, "I don’t know if I’m going to reach that level again, but I don’t have any doubt that I’m gonna die for it."

Tennis fans, meanwhile, had mixed reactions to the tennis legend's poor run of form. Many fans shared their grim belief that the time was nearing for the 22-time Grand Slam winner to draw the curtains on his esteemed career.

"I had never thought that in my lifetime I would have to type such disconsolate feelings but the end appears imminent. Previously also Rafa has been prone to injury but recovery time was less, now recovery gap due to injury is more and active court time is very short," one fan said.

Snigdh 🇮🇳 @SnigdhChandra

#Nadal I had never thought that in my lifetime I would have to type such disconsolate feelings but the end appears imminent. Previously also #Rafa has been prone to injury but recovery time was less, now recovery gap due to injury is more and active court time is very short. I had never thought that in my lifetime I would have to type such disconsolate feelings but the end appears imminent. Previously also #Rafa has been prone to injury but recovery time was less, now recovery gap due to injury is more and active court time is very short.#Nadal

Some fans also blamed Roger Federer's retirement for having an impact on the Spaniard as he is yet to win a match since his US Open fourth-round loss.

"Nadal has yet to win a match since Federer announced his retirement," another fan noted.

SRF @S_RF_CA Nadal has yet to win a match since Federer announced his retirement… Nadal has yet to win a match since Federer announced his retirement…

A few seasoned fans of the 36-year-old weren't worried about the recent results and pointed out that indoor hardcourts are his worst surface.

"This is indoor hard, Nadal's worst surface. He will be back in form for AO and win RG like always," one individual said.

swetha vicky13 @SwethaVicky13 @josemorgado This is indoor hard, Nadal's worst surface. He will be back in form for ao and win RG like always @josemorgado This is indoor hard, Nadal's worst surface. He will be back in form for ao and win RG like always

Here are a few more reactions:

Parag Gupta @Parag_Gupta @TennisTV @RafaelNadal Rafa didn’t take the news of Djoker going to Melbourne for Aussie Open 2023 that well @TennisTV @RafaelNadal Rafa didn’t take the news of Djoker going to Melbourne for Aussie Open 2023 that well 😬

.... @AttitudeJustBad It might be time for Rafa Nadal to go home and be a family man. It might be time for Rafa Nadal to go home and be a family man.

ash 🎯 @IwtfinaIIyfree i blame roger federer actually. come back and fix him please old man i blame roger federer actually. come back and fix him please old man

☁️☀️☁️ @SaphireTennis twitter.com/TennisTV/statu… Tennis TV @TennisTV



The moment



#NittoATPFinals A win to remember!The moment @felixtennis recorded a first career win vs Nadal with a 6-3 6-4 victory over the Spaniard A win to remember! 👏The moment @felixtennis recorded a first career win vs Nadal with a 6-3 6-4 victory over the Spaniard#NittoATPFinals https://t.co/5xkMhEJSUc This mf Nadal was given the most piss-easy group in ATP finals history and he still couldn't do it. This mf Nadal was given the most piss-easy group in ATP finals history and he still couldn't do it. 😭 twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

bhav7k @bhav7k @atptour

i repeat

Rafa is done

officially @felixtennis Rafa is donei repeatRafa is doneofficially @atptour @felixtennis Rafa is donei repeatRafa is doneofficially https://t.co/cbw8Be1811

Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_



Haven’t you learnt anything? 🫣 Are people really saying that the current Australian Open and Roland Garros champion, and World #2, is finished? Really?Haven’t you learnt anything? 🫣 Are people really saying that the current Australian Open and Roland Garros champion, and World #2, is finished? Really? Haven’t you learnt anything? 🫣🇪🇸🐐

Zenia D'cunha @ZENIADCUNHA Kids - Rafa Nadal lost to Paul, Fritz, FAA (& that LC doubles) Worrying;



Adults - he lost early at Paris Masters & ATP Finals, not surprising!



Oldies - It's Nadal & November, Nothing New!



He won AO again & RG, he can take time off to be a new dad but he's trying, let him be! Kids - Rafa Nadal lost to Paul, Fritz, FAA (& that LC doubles) Worrying;Adults - he lost early at Paris Masters & ATP Finals, not surprising!Oldies - It's Nadal & November, Nothing New!He won AO again & RG, he can take time off to be a new dad but he's trying, let him be!

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan Nadal will likely never win the ATP Finals and that’s okay, some things are simply not meant to be



That each of the Big 3 still misses one of the six tennis Infinity Stones (four Slams, ATP Finals & singles Olympic gold) humanizes them, in a way



Not everyone can be Andre Agassi Nadal will likely never win the ATP Finals and that’s okay, some things are simply not meant to beThat each of the Big 3 still misses one of the six tennis Infinity Stones (four Slams, ATP Finals & singles Olympic gold) humanizes them, in a wayNot everyone can be Andre Agassi

Vaso G @Vaso193 🥎 #NittoATPFinals @RafaelNadal Rafa is done Rafa is done ........! Say it again and again like 2009 like 2016 like 2021!The man who wins 2 GS this year and a semifinal until his injury!!Rafa is done is the best boost for Rafa and his team!Keep going guys! Rafa is done Rafa is done ........! Say it again and again like 2009 like 2016 like 2021!The man who wins 2 GS this year and a semifinal until his injury!!Rafa is done is the best boost for Rafa and his team!Keep going guys!👑🥎 #NittoATPFinals @RafaelNadal https://t.co/RzVckcEszA

Ken Caine @gutstringtheory @Racquettechie Super happy for FAA, but sad for Nadal. For me, Nadal is easily the most likeable guy on the ATP tour, and I'm saddened as I see his career 'moving towards' the end. @Racquettechie Super happy for FAA, but sad for Nadal. For me, Nadal is easily the most likeable guy on the ATP tour, and I'm saddened as I see his career 'moving towards' the end.

vintageaddicted @cestlaviemacher @S_RF_CA Since Federer's retirement both Novak and Nadal are choking. That's not just a coincidence. @S_RF_CA Since Federer's retirement both Novak and Nadal are choking. That's not just a coincidence.

Nithin N @tinfab04

#NittoATPFinals #ATPFinals Absolutely gutted for Nadal bro i thought he would win it this time ffs the only cup he has never won Absolutely gutted for Nadal bro i thought he would win it this time ffs the only cup he has never won😭#NittoATPFinals #ATPFinals

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol These final months of Rafael Nadal's season should serve as a reminder of why the first months (while also coming back from injury) were so remarkable. These final months of Rafael Nadal's season should serve as a reminder of why the first months (while also coming back from injury) were so remarkable.

Manoj @ymanojkumar @tumcarayol Rafans wouldn't mind any number of losses this year. We are so happy that Rafa could win another AO. We are so lucky to see him play trying to manage all his injuries. @tumcarayol Rafans wouldn't mind any number of losses this year. We are so happy that Rafa could win another AO. We are so lucky to see him play trying to manage all his injuries.

CM T @cmt2160 @vanshv2k He's not over. But he's not going to consistently win like he used to either. It happened to Fed. It's happening to Rafa and it will happen to Djoker too. It's inevitable. @vanshv2k He's not over. But he's not going to consistently win like he used to either. It happened to Fed. It's happening to Rafa and it will happen to Djoker too. It's inevitable.

Felix Auger-Aliassime registers first win against Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals

Felix Auger-Aliassime is coached by Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni

Felix Auger-Aliassime registered his first win over the veteran Spaniard in the 2022 ATP Finals. The victory came after the Canadian faced a dismissal at the 2019 Madrid Open and after having almost knocked out the King of Clay at the 2022 French Open in a tightly-contested five-setter.

It is safe to say that Auger-Aliassime is exceptionally skilled on the surface, having won all four of his ATP career titles on indoor hardcourts in 2022. The 22-year-old will now look to carry his form into his final Group stage match against Taylor Fritz, while Nadal will hope for a miracle as he awaits former World No. 2 Casper Ruud.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 833 votes