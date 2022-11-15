Rafael Nadal records 4 successive losses on tour, chances of qualifying for ATP Finals hanging by a thread

Rafael Nadal's 2022 season headed towards reaching a bitter end on Tuesday, as the Spaniard has almost crashed out of the ATP Finals with a second consecutive loss.

Taking on Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 22-time Grand Slam champion looked uncharacteristically docile, stitching together an error-prone performance before losing 3-6, 4-6. With the defeat, the southpaw has now lost four matches on the trot, the first time since 2013 that he has managed to go that long without a win.

Auger-Aliassime, who had also lost his opener in the competition, did not look too flawless himself, but his display on the night was enough to thwart the Mallorcan's charge without working up too much of a sweat. The first set started off rather evenly, with both players holding their service games for 3-3. But in his fourth service game, the Canadian had a minor scare and was forced to save three break points before taking it.

From there, he broke the former World No. 1's serve to 15 and then held his own serve to take the set rather comfortably. The second set saw the World No. 6 race to a 3-1 lead with an early break of serve, from where he wrapped up the contest 6-4 with the duo holding all their following service games without much drama.

It was a controlled performance from Auger-Aliassime throughout the match, as he notched up 31 winners and only 19 unforced errors. By contrast, the 36-year-old ended up making 13 winners and 18 unforced errors.

The serve was also dominated by the young Canadian, who had 14 aces (2 double faults) to his name as compared to Nadal's 1 (4 double faults). The 22-year-old won 81% (39/48) of his first serve points and 40% of his second serve points (8/20), while the southpaw won 72% (28/39) of his first serve points and 45% (10/22) of his second serve points.

Auger-Aliassime also saved all five break points he faced on the night, converting two of the four break point opportunities he got on his opponent's serve. Overall, the 22-year-old won 70 points on the night, while the Spaniard won 59.

If Taylor Fritz manages to beat Casper Ruud in the second session in straight sets, Nadal can keep his chances of qualifying for the semifinals alive. Any other result would mean the end of the Spaniard's run at the tournament.

Rafael Nadal racks up 38-7 win/loss record in 2022 with one more match to go

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Three

The defeat against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the 2022 ATP Finals marked only the seventh defeat Rafael Nadal has endured all season, a season that saw him win 38 matches and four titles overall, including the Australian Open and the French Open.

The losses came against: Taylor Fritz (twice, at Indian Wells and at the ATP Finals), Carlos Alcaraz (Madrid Open), Denis Shapovalov (Italian Open) Frances Tiafoe (US Open), Tommy Paul (Paris Masters) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (ATP Finals). While he is currently ranked World No. 2, the 22-time Grand Slam champion could concede the spot to Stefanos Tsitsipas if the Greek makes a deeper run at the year-end championships.

