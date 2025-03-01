"I have a boundary" - Chris Evert furious at Donald Trump & JD Vance's fiery exchange with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Chris Evert has taken to social media to comment on the argument between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a White House press briefing. Zelenskyy was in the US to finalize a deal in which his country surrendered certain mineral rights to the US in exchange for Trump's continued support of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The meeting became heated and descended into chaos after Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, the US vice-president, raised their voices. At one point in the discussion, the US President accused Zelenskyy of risking a third World War, and wagged his finger in the Ukraine President face.

Commenting on her X (formerly Twitter) account, Evert made it clear to her 315,000 followers, that in her view, Trump's gesture was a step too far. She posted:

"I have a boundary that no one points their finger at me in my face... does anyone else feel the same way?"

Unlike her arch-rival in tennis, Martina Navratilova, Evert rarely makes political statements, and if she does, she is careful to veil them. In 2022, after Donald Trump released the results of a simple cognitive test he claimed to have passed "with flying colors", Evert tweeted:

"I have no reply..."

Chris Evert's tennis career was astonishing: she reached the semifinal stage in 52 of the 56 Major tournaments she played in. She won at least one Major for 13 consecutive years (a record), and appeared in 34 women's singles finals, more than any other player. In addition to her 18 Major singles trophies, she captured 157 WTA titles with a win-loss percentage of 94.55% (382 wins to 22 losses).

Chris Evert's response to Donald Trump's behavior is unsurprising given her on-court persona in the 1970s and 1980s

French Open Finalists - Source: Getty

Chris Evert's on-court persona was perfectly expressed by her nickname - the Ice Maiden. The name was given to her by the British press, after her cool and emotionless performances even in the most stressful circumstances. Unlike Martina Navratilova, who was given to outbursts on-court, Evert was unflappable. Her father and coach Jimmy Evert, according to chrisevert.net, was responsible:

"It gives your opponent an edge if they can see you’re upset or rattled; it’s a psychological advantage to always seem unfazed and to remain cool and in control."

Evert's response to Donald Trump's finger-wagging at the White House presser is hardly surprising, given the way she conducted herself on a tennis court. The US president has received plenty of criticism for the incident, but it's rare for Chris Evert to get involved.

