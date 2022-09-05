"I came back after two babies, after having the first baby, I won three out of the four Slams, And Serena hasn’t won a Slam since" - Margaret Court speaks out against Serena Williams' case for being the GOAT

Margaret Court, the only player in history to have more Grand Slams than Serena Williams, doesn't think the American's case for being the GOAT is as clear-cut as fans reckon it is. Despite having 24 Grand Slams to her name, one more than Williams, Court's records have been downplayed a lot since she acquired them before the advent of the Open Era.

Back then, player draws were much smaller, and the lack of technology meant very few players were ready to travel to all the Majors, especially one as far away as the Australian Open. Court's haul of 11 titles at the Melbourne Major is therefore often brought up to invalidate her accomplishments.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Telegraph, her first exclusive in forever, the 80-year-old pushed back against all those claims, stating that the fact that she won three out of the four Slams after coming back from pregnancy should be talked about more.

Although Serena Williams won the 2017 Australian Open, her last Grand Slam title, while pregnant, she hasn't been able to replicate Court's achievements. Another reason the Australian pointed out to put forward her case for GOAT-dom is the difference in longevity between herself and the 23-time Grand Slam champion. While Williams has played till the age of 40, a career that lasted 27 long years, Court hung up her racquet in her early 30s.

In fact, Court took a two-year break before that during her marriage, only to return to the court and continue dominating as if she never left. All this should lend more weight to her record when people discuss the GOAT, according to the former World No. 1.

“I came back after two babies! After having the first baby, I won three out of the four slams. And Serena hasn’t won a slam since. Serena has played seven years more than I did. I finished in my early 30s," Margaret Court said. "People forget that I took two years out. I first retired, like Ash Barty, when I was 25, thinking I would never return to tennis. I got married, had a baby, but then had one of my best years, winning 24 out of 25 tournaments.”

Margaret Court also touched on Serena Williams' last match at the 2022 US Open, where she bowed out against Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. The Australian was disappointed with her for not mentioning her opponent more in her on-court farewell speech, adding that she should have had more respect for Tomljanovic.

Apropos of respect, Court maintained that she has always admired the 23-time Grand Slam champion as a player, but doesn't believe Williams has the same regard for her.

“I thought it was bad that Williams didn’t mention her opponent more when she spoke. We were taught to be role models for the young, in how we behaved. We were taught to honour our opponent," Margaret Court said. "You learned from your losses. We respected one another. Serena, I’ve admired her as a player. But I don’t think she has ever admired me.”

"I would love to have played in this era, I think it’s so much easier" - Margaret Court

Margaret Court reckons she would have dominated the modern era of tennis

Margaret Court further stated in the interview that she would have loved to play in the modern era, since it would be much easier to take her friends and family to tournaments abroad. Back then, the Australian noted with regret how players did not make as much money, seeing as they were not paid any money due to their amateur status.

“I would love to have played in this era – I think it’s so much easier. How I would love to have taken family or friends along with me. But I couldn’t, I had to go on my own or with the national team," Margaret Court said. "People don’t see all that. As amateurs, we had to play every week, because we didn’t have any money. Now, they can take off whenever they want, fly back whenever they want."

The 80-year-old added that the difficulties of international travel was one of the reasons for her first retirement, because she became so homesick. Furthermore, the presence of psychologists and coaches on tour makes modern day tennis a "whole different world" for Court, who thinks players do not understand these differences and forget, therefore, to honor the past.

"We would be away for 10 months. That’s why I first retired in 1965, because I used to get homesick. You might be with the odd other person, but it’s not like having your family there," Margaret Court said. "We didn’t have psychologists or coaches with us. It’s a whole different world. That’s what disappoints me – that players today don’t honour the past of the game.”

