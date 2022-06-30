"I came to Wimbledon believing I could do well" - Andy Murray after 2R loss to John Isner

Following his four-set second-round loss to John Isner on Wednesday, Andy Murray said that he arrived at this year's Wimbledon believing he could do well.

The two-time winner made a slow start against the big-serving American and never recovered. After falling two sets behind, Murray displayed a brief semblance of a fight by taking the third set on a tiebreak. However, his comeback was soon cut short as Isner grabbed the decisive break in the fourth before serving out the victory.

In a press conference following his first second-round loss at Wimbledon in 14 visits, Murray said that he harbored hopes of doing well at the scene of his 2013 and 2016 triumphs. The 35-year-old added that he would like to improve his ranking to be seeded at the US Open later this year.

“I want to try to improve my ranking to the level where I will be seeded at the Grand Slams," said Murray. "That is my goal after Miami. I hope to be in that position for the US Open, if not for the Australian Open. I came to Wimbledon believing I could do well."

I'll return to Wimbledon if "I'm in a good place physically": Andy Murray

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Andy Murray has struggled to play like his old self since undergoing hip replacement surgery three years ago. However, he has had a decent 2022 campaign, going 17-10 on the season following his loss to Isner. He made the finals in Sydney earlier this year and at Stuttgart a few weeks ago.

However, at 35, Murray understands the perils of making long-term plans, considering his fragile physical condition. Following his loss to Isner, the Scot was asked if he would return to the grasscourt Major next year.

Andy Murray said that it has been a challenge to keep himself in 'optimal' condition, especially in the last few years. He added that if his body permits, he could make a return to the grasscourt Major.

“It depends on my physique. If I feel good, I will try to continue playing. It is extremely difficult to make long-term predictions after the problems I have had with my body. If I'm in a good place physically, I'll play. It is not easy to keep myself in optimal conditions to compete at the highest level,” said Murray.

Incidentally, Andy Murray lost to Isner for the first time in nine meetings. The American will next play Jannik Sinner on Friday for a place in the second week.

