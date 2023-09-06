"I can bring some things to the table that you don't see in your normal ATP match" - Ben Shelton fancies his chance against Novak Djokovic at US Open

Ben Shelton ousted countryman Frances Tiafoe to set up a US Open semifinal showdown against Novak Djokovic.

The young American showed immense character in playing a higher-ranked, more experienced opponent on a big stage — eventually prevailing with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 scoreline. Against Djokovic, he will need to bring much of the same energy.

At his post-match press conference, Shelton said his unorthodox playing style, one that is not common on the ATP tour, should give him an advantage going into the encounter against Djokovic.

"I also think that, you know, it's an advantage with my game style playing someone who's never played me before. I think that I can bring some things to the table that maybe you don't see in your normal match that you play on the ATP Tour," he said.

"So I'm definitely going to try to bring some things to the table that are different and hopefully disruptive on Friday," he added.

"Definitely a tough challenge playing Novak Djokovic" - Ben Shelton ahead of US Open showdown

Ben Shelton will play Novak Djokovic at the US Open Tennis.

Shifting his focus onto Novak Djokovic's strengths ahead of their US Open showdown, Ben Shelton said he is expecting a tough challenge. The youngster said it is never easy to play an opponent for the first time, especially someone like the Serbian, who has a huge experience of playing in big matches in the business end of Grand Slams.

"Yeah, definitely a tough challenge [playing Novak Djokovic]. I think that whenever you play somebody for the first time and someone who has been in this situation so many times and come out victorious so many times, that's in the back of your head," he said.

Shelton further stated that Djokovic's mental and physical strengths were no secret and that he would need to come up with a game plan to tackle them.

"You just know how, you know, rock solid the guy is and how mentally tough, how physically tough. So that's definitely something that I have to game-plan for," he added.

Shelton, who is playing in his first Grand Slam at this year's US Open, will take on Djokovic in their final-four encounter on Friday, September 8.

