"I can go anywhere in the world and say Roger Federer and people know what I'm talking about" - Journalist Nick McCarvel

Tennis reporter Nick McCarvel spoke about Roger Federer's impact on tennis and said that the Swiss' name is recognized worldwide.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion called it quits on his glittering career and said that the Laver Cup would be his final tournament.

McCarvel spoke to CBC News and discussed Federer's impact on the game. He said that the Swiss maestro's retirement doesn't necessarily mean the end of an era given that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are still playing.

McCarvel also claimed that Federer played a huge role in globalizing tennis and that if he said his name anywhere, people would recognize it instantly.

"I think, you know, is it the end of an era? I don't think necessarily. You know Novak especially and Rafa's gonna continue to push, Andy Murray has been outspoken about that too. But in the end the Big 3, and Roger played a huge role in it and a huge role in growing tennis globally. You know, Venus and Serena, obviously with Serena announcing her retirement or evolving away from tennis," McCarvel said.

"I can go anywhere in the world and say 'Roger', say 'Federer' and people know what I'm talking about. Same goes for Venus and Serena, Rafa and Novak. That's something tennis has dealt with and always have, and we will certainly miss that in the game," he added.

"Always class, always thoughtful, always a good listener"- Nick McCarvel on Roger Federer

Nick McCarvel also hailed Roger Federer's demeanor off court, saying that he is always thoughtful and a good listener.

"He once told me I had pretty good shoes on, so I'll take that. You know, I was the newspaper reporter, tennis reporter for USA Today for two years, did a few one-on-ones with Roger. Always class, always thoughtful, always a good listener, always someone who looks you in the eye and said 'Hello', and that's what great champions do to set themselves apart," he said.

"I think that the greatness that he achieved on court was unmatched, but the fact that he would just meet you at the human level, he was always interested in other people. And he said in that retirement message that you open with, it's the people that's gonna stick with him the most from his illustrious career and I think for a lot of folks it's gonna be Roger and the way he treated them off the court that will stick with them," he added.

