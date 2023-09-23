Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gael Monfils got into a war of words after the Canadian expressed his frustration about Monfils escaping a time violation at the 2023 Laver Cup.

Team World’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Team Europe’s Gael Monfils locked horns at the Laver Cup on September 22, in the third match of the opening day. Auger-Aliassime was looking to add a point to Team World’s tally, who were leading 2-0, having won both previous matches.

Serving at 2-2 in the opening set, Auger-Aliassime got upset when Monfils sat on the bench between points. Following his successful service hold, the Canadian blasted the chair umpire for allegedly being lenient with Monfils and asked why the French veteran was not awarded a time violation.

“Are you sticking to the ATP rules? Are you telling me that’s normal? He sits down for like 30 seconds. I mean, that a time violation warning. That’s not, ‘I’m gonna talk to him.’ Cause I can play games too. I can play games too,” the 23-year-old said.

Expand Tweet

Things got heated even more when Monfils approached the Team World player to explain his side of things. The players argued with each other in French but were unable to settle their dispute.

Prior to his service game at 4-5, Monfils expressed his unhappiness at how Auger-Aliassime had reacted to the situation. The Frenchman told his team captain Bjorn Borg that he was treating the Laver Cup as an exhibition event and participating for fun. He was thus unaware that the actual ATP rules were in play.

“Honestly, I don’t have the practice to play. If I don’t want to play a tournament, I don’t play a tournament, you know what I mean? They call me and they tell me how [the Laver Cup] will be so nice; we can be free. And then I feel like, [this sucks?] because it hurt him, you know, it hurt him. And I don’t want to hurt him,” Monfils told Borg during the changeover.

“Me, I am here to have fun,” he added.

"If he comes over here again, walk away or stare him down" – Ben Shelton backs Felix Auger-Aliassime over Gael Monfils feud at Laver Cup

Team World back Felix Auger-Aliassime at Laver Cup 2023

Felix Auger-Aliassime, however, continued to question Gael Monfils' behavior. He openly wondered why the Frenchman was misinformed about the seriousness of the Laver Cup.

“What have the people that brought him here told him?” the Canadian said.

Ben Shelton backed his teammate and asked him to not pay any heed to Monfils' behavior. The American advised Felix Auger-Aliassime to stare down the former World No. 6 if he approached him again.

“He is doing all this BS right now, don’t worry about it; don’t even look at him. If he comes over here to talk again, walk away or stare him down. As soon as he knows that you’re business and you are not looking over at him anymore; you are not looking at the umpire, he's gonna be like 'Oh shoot,'” Ben Shelton said.

Expand Tweet

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Gael Monfils in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) in front of his home crowd in Vancouver, to give Team World a 3-0 lead.

The Canadian was part of the title-winning squad last year, registering a big win over Novak Djokovic in that edition. In the aftermath of the event, he went on to win three ATP titles on the trot - in Florence, Antwerp, and Basel.

Auger-Aliassime, who has witnessed a major slump in form this season, would be hoping to turn the corner at this year’s Laver Cup as well.