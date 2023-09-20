Roger Federer has expressed optimism regarding the 2023 Laver Cup serving as a turning point for Felix Auger-Aliassime, who has been dealing with persistent on-court struggles over the course of the season.

The Laver Cup is set to commence on September 22, and both Federer and Auger-Aliassime have touched down in Vancouver for the sixth edition of the event. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will be in attendance to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his last competitive match. The 42-year-old retired from professional tennis at last year's edition of the event.

Auger-Aliassime played an instrumental role in helping Team World win its maiden Laver Cup title last year. The 23-year-old defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets and also teamed up with Jack Sock to secure victory over Matteo Berrettini and Andy Murray.

However, the Canadian has struggled with his form during the 2023 season. He recently suffered a first-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald at the US Open, resulting in an unenviable 14-15 win/loss record for the season so far. Additionally, the 23-year-old suffered disappointing first-round exits at the French Open and Wimbledon Championships as well.

On Tuesday, September 19, Roger Federer met with Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The former World No. 1 stated that he was a "big fan" of the Canadian's game and expressed his hope for the Laver Cup to serve as a turning point for the 23-year-old.

"I’m a big fan of his game, I always wish him the best. I hope that the Laver Cup can be again a turnaround for him," he said.

Auger-Aliassime also displayed optimism upon arriving in Vancouver, conveying his desire to win a second consecutive title for Team World.

"I just got to Vancouver. I'm happy to take part in this year's Laver Cup again for Team World. Lets go back to back. Come on!" he said.

Roger Federer on Laver Cup 2023: "I’m really happy to be back here in Vancouver and seeing some live tennis again"

Roger Federer at Laver Cup 2023

Roger Federer expressed excitement about being back in Vancouver to watch live tennis at the Rogers Arena, emphasizing the unique and special experience of being there in person.

"Being live in a stadium honestly has a different feel, and tennis is a great live sport so I’m really happy to be back here in Vancouver and seeing some live tennis again," he said.

Although he acknowledged that tennis is not the most popular sport in Vancouver, the 42-year-old stated that the arrival of some of the best players in the world would ignite some excitement for the Laver Cup in the region.

"Vancouver’s going to be a great host just because it’s a great sports city. Tennis is not here very much, so having the best players in the world come to Vancouver, people are going to be excited," he added.

On Friday, September 22, Federer will take the court at the Rogers Arena to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his retirement from professional tennis. He will conduct the coin toss for the last match of the day and participate in an on-court interview with former World No.1 Jim Courier.

