"I can’t complain" - Lorenzo Musetti goes against Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz & others with shocking opinion on Shanghai Masters' conditions

Following Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz's criticism of the harsh conditions, Lorenzo Musetti voiced his opinion on the situation at the Shanghai Masters, contradicting them both. Musetti commenced his run in Shanghai with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Francisco Comesana in the preliminary round.He continued his dominance over fellow Italian Luciano Darderi with a 7-5, 7-6 victory. The teammates vied in the brutal and humid conditions for two hours and eight minutes. In his on-court interview after the win, Musetti reflected on the playing conditions, highlighting how the humidity held him back from hitting winners. The Italian stated that he had never experienced such conditions, where the humidity kept making the ball heavy.&quot;The evening conditions are very slow; it's not easy to hit winners: I felt like I had to raise my level during the match, and that's what I'm most proud of tonight. This year, I'm managing to play better on this surface, but it's never been this humid, and the balls are getting heavier and heavier too. I've never changed so many shirts in my life! It feels like after 40 minutes of play, you've just taken a shower.&quot;However, clashing with Djokovic and Fritz's view, Musetti expressed he likes slower playing conditions as he believes it requires immense strength to win in them.&quot;But I can't complain about these slow conditions; I definitely like them, and I believe you have to be a true fighter and be very physically prepared to win these matches.&quot;Before Musetti, the four-time title winner Djokovic also complained about the playing conditions, referring as brutal. Fritz also pointed out that the humidity has slowed down the courts.Lorenzo Musetti offers apology after criticizing Chinese fansLorenzo Musetti at the 2025 China Open in Beijing, China. (Photo by Getty Images)Lorenzo Musetti issued an apology after criticizing Chinese fans present at the China Open. During his round of 32 faceoff with France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Musetti heard intense coughing sounds from the crowd, which he criticized, saying:“They are always coughing, these f***ing Chinese. They are always coughing, for f**k’s sake. They cough every three seconds.&quot; (As per the New York Post)However, his remark did not sit well with the fans and led to an outrage, following which the Italian issued an apology, stating:&quot;My words were directed only at a few individuals in the crowd who were coughing repeatedly and disturbing the play,” Musetti expressed. “They were never, in any way, meant for the Chinese people. It happened in a moment of stress and tension in the second tiebreak, but still, this is no excuse at all. I realize that the way I expressed myself was wrong and inappropriate, and it hurt many Chinese fans’ feelings. I deeply regret it and feel very remorseful.&quot; (via hindustantimes.com)Lorenzo Musetti will next face Felix Auger Aliassime at the Shanghai Masters.