Daniil Medvedev has candidly discussed his emotions regarding his daughter Alisa's birth and expressed his eagerness to have more children with his wife Daria.

Medvedev and his wife Daria welcomed their daughter Alisa in October 2022, and the toddler has since become a regular presence at tournaments. As fatherhood is still a relatively new experience for the Russian, he recently opened up about not fully understanding the complexities of being a parent.

In a recent interview, the World No. 4 admitted that he couldn't quite relate to the challenges his parents faced while raising him and expressed curiosity about how similar dynamics would play out in his family with Daria.

"I think not yet. Alisa is still too young for me to understand all these complexities and nuances. I know it was hard for my parents. Their relationship with the child is always complex; there may be different moments in it. Let’s see how all this will work out in Dasha’s and my family," Daniil Medvedev told Russian publication m.sport-express.

Daniil Medvedev acknowledged that, while it is commonly believed that having a child fundamentally altered one's worldview, he hadn't experienced any "crazy" changes.

He also expressed a desire to have more children with his wife, conveying his eagerness to see how expanding their family would impact their dynamic.

"Many people say that when a child is born, a person’s worldview changes. I can’t say that something crazy happened inside me and I completely changed," he said.

"Alisa will grow up, I hope there will be more children. I’m very interested in how this will affect our family," Medvedev added.

Daniil Medvedev: "It’s not easy with tennis, because if you want to see your daughter a lot, then your wife has to sacrifice a lot"

Daniil Medvedev

Despite his desire for more children, Daniil Medvedev recently also discussed the challenges of balancing fatherhood with his tennis career. During his Miami Open campaign, the Russian acknowledged the sacrifices his wife had to make for him to be able to spend time with their daughter Alisa.

The World No. 4 also highlighted the difficulties of traveling with a baby on a plane, admitting that his wife bore the brunt of that responsibility significantly more than he did.

"It’s not easy with tennis, because if you want to see your daughter a lot, then your wife has to sacrifice a lot. She has to travel with the baby, and many times it’s her taking the plane and not me. Being on a plane with a baby is not easy. I’ve done it a couple of times, she’s done it ten times more than me," he said.

Daniil Medvedev is currently in Monaco, gearing up to commence his claycourt season at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters. Following a first-round bye, the Russian will take on Gael Monfils or Jordan Thompson in his opening match.

Poll : Will Daniil Medvedev win his second claycourt title this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion