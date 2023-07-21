"I can take care of my family and continue to do anything I want in this life whilst they watch" - Nick Kyrgios on dealing with the hate he receives

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has said that he is not bothered by the hate he receives as he can take care of his loved ones and enjoy his freedom while his haters watch.

The 28-year-old has established himself as the "bad boy" in the world of tennis. Since turning pro in 2013, Kyrgios has gained more fame for his various on and off-court controversies rather than for his quality of play.

Kyrgios recently hosted a Q&A session on Instagram. One of his followers asked him how he dealt with the hate he receives. Responding to the question, Kyrgios said:

"I can take care of my family, my partner and continue to do anything I want in this life... whilst they watch."

Kyrgios answered some more interesting questions during the session on Instagram. A follower prompted the 28-year-old to share some words of wisdom for new players who wanted to impact the game the way he has done. He wrote:

"Be yourself, focus on your strengths... Every player is different and can have success, they just need to find out what they can execute at a high level."

Another user asked the Australian how he feels about the love he receives from the younger generations. Kyrgios answered:

"Crazy, the love I receive from younger generation is insane. I just want all the youngins out there to keep chasing their dreams."

Kyrgios has often made headlines for misbehaving with officials and the audience. The World No. 37 has also divided opinions with his behavior with opponents on numerous occasions. Thus, fans, and some pundits too, have developed a dislike for the Australian.

The bad blood between Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal

Several of Nick Kyrgios' most notorious altercations have been with 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. Kyrgios announced himself to the world with a victory over the Spaniard in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2014. The Australian defeated Nadal, the then-World No. 1, 7-6(5), 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3 for a famous win.

During their second-round match at the 2019 Mexican Open, Kyrgios complained about being sick but continued as he thought the media would "blow it up." He also served underhand to add to Nadal's frustration.

After losing the match, the Spaniard slammed Kyrgios for his lack of respect towards the fans and his opponents.

"I don’t think he’s a bad guy," Nadal said. "But what he lacks is a little respect for the public, for his rival, and also for himself. I think he should improve that."

Their equation hit a new low after Kyrgios smashed a forehand aimed at Nadal's body during their meeting at Wimbledon 2019. To make things worse, the Australian refused to aplogize to Nadal for the incident.

"Why would I apologize? I won the point," Kyrgios said at the post-match press conference. "I mean, the dude has got how many Slams, how much money in the bank account? I think he can take a ball to the chest."

