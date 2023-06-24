"I meant that" - Nick Kyrgios stands by not apologizing to Rafael Nadal for hitting him during Wimbledon 2019 clash

Nick Kyrgios continues to not apologize to Rafael Nadal for hitting the Spaniard during their iconic Wimbledon clash from four years ago, reiterating once again that he fully meant to hit the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

While the Aussie remains off the court, he has been caught in the middle of a media storm due to the release of the last five episodes of Break Point's first season. The Netflix documentary included a few comments from Stefanos Tsitsipas about Kyrgios, which were interpreted as racist by many fans.

The Greek eventually had to explain his side of things, leading to him releasing a long statement about his 'racist' remarks were just a misunderstanding and that he had always been a champion of equality and inclusivity.

“I want to emphasize that I harbor no prejudice towards anyone based on their background, ethnicity, or interests. I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offense, as that was never my intention,” Tsitsipas said.

Nick Kyrgios reacted to the apology on Twitter, saying he had no ill-feelings against Tsitsipas and that he understood that the former World No. 3's comments were just made in the heat of the moment.

One fan then recalled how the 28-year-old once refused to apologize for saying he wanted to hit Nadal "square in the chest" during their second-round clash at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships and asked Kyrgios if he could do it now.

Having already denied it once, the Aussie reiterated the same sentiment once again.

"No. I meant that," Kyrgios wrote.

What Nick Kyrgios has previously said about hitting Rafael Nadal

BNP Paribas Open - Day 11

Originally, Nick Kyrgios had admitted to the press after the Wimbledon loss that he was indeed "going for" Rafael Nadal with the idea of wanting to him right in the chest.

"Yeah, I was going for him. Yeah, I wanted to hit him square in the chest," Kyrgios said.

When asked if he would like to apologize, Kyrgios answered firmly in the negative, stating that Nadal had enough money in the bank that he can take a ball to the chest once without taking an apology.

"Why would I apologise? I didn't hit him. Hit his racket, no? Why would I apologise? I won the point. I don't care. I mean, the dude has got how many slams, how much money in the bank account? I think he can take a ball to the chest, bro. I'm not going to apologise to him at all," Nick Kyrgios said.

