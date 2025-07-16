"I could care less about what Novak Djokovic does" - Andy Roddick & Christopher Eubanks give verdict on Serb's future after Wimbledon heartbreak

World No. 130 Christopher Eubanks recently came out in Novak Djokovic's defense as the discourse surrounding the Serb struggling with 'Father Time' has refused to let up in the tennis world. The American believes that the former World No. 1 is still the third-best male player behind Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, which deserves plaudits on its own despite his recent struggles with consistency on the ATP Tour.

Djokovic enjoyed a good Wimbledon campaign last fortnight as he recorded his 14th career semifinal appearance at the tournament. The 24-time Major winner lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in straight sets in a match where his right leg was clearly compromised physically. And while his run at SW19 served him some respite from the earlier part of his 2025 season that saw him go on a three-match losing streak twice, it is unclear how his North American hardcourt swing will pan out.

Keeping in mind that Novak Djokovic has failed to win a big title on the pro tour for some time now, fellow ATP pro and part-time analyst Christopher Eubanks opined on the latest episode of Andy Roddick's podcast earlier this week that the Serb's main focus was especially on winning Majors.

"I was like, 'This dude is competing for the Slams right now.' I'm sure those losses hurt, but I think Novak's perspective is a little different right now at this stage in his career," Christopher Eubanks told Andy Roddick on Served With Andy Roddick podcast. "He's out here to win slams and it was disappointing, the results otherwise, but people kind of questioning whether or not he still has it. I go, 'Let's see him start to lose in Slams to guys that are not Carlos and Jannik."

The American also insisted that he wasn't holding his breath over the latter's results for the remainder of the year.

"Novak, his form to me is going to be dependant on how he does in Slams," he added. "I could care less about what he does the rest of the year if I'm being perfectly honest."

Eubanks also claimed during the interaction that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz had taken on the Big 3's mantle and were gatekeeping the biggest titles in men's tennis. In response, Roddick insisted that the fact that Djokovic barely loses to any players aside from the duo at the Majors was an indicator of his prowess.

"Is there a counterargument that... that's fine with the two, they're the two winning. But no one else has beaten Novak in a Slam?" Roddick said.

Taking a look at Novak Djokovic's 2025 season on ATP Tour

Novak Djokovic waves to Wimbledon crowd after SF loss | Image Source: Getty

While Novak Djokovic exited the men's top five this year, his campaign on the ATP Tour has been impressive, to say the least. The 24-time Major winner has compiled a 26-9 win/loss record thus far and enjoyed his 100th career singles triumph at the Geneva Open earlier in May.

That said, there were a few rough patches that the 38-year-old endured in 2025 as well. Following a semifinal run at the Australian Open that came to an end due to a muscle tear in his right knee, the World No. 6 endured a three-match losing streak between the Qatar Open and the Indian Wells Masters. He then finished runner-up to fast-rising Jakub Mensik at the Miami Masters, which was a precursor to his winless run in the 1000-level events during the European claycourt swing.

Djokovic has since made plenty of amends though, reaching the semifinals of the French Open and Wimbledon. He lost to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner at both of the Majors and will now be looking to regroup ahead of next month's North American hardcourt season.

