"I have Carlos Alcaraz over Novak Djokovic" - Andy Roddick rallies behind Spaniard to win his 6th Slam at Wimbledon & touch Boris Becker's record

Tennis legend Andy Roddick praised Carlos Alcaraz and has picked him to win Wimbeldon 2025 over other stars such as Novak Djokovic. Roddick, who retired from competitive tennis in 2012, has often made comments on Alcaraz and his potential, even comparing the young Spaniard to Roger Federer on the grass court. Since retiring, Roddick has become a tennis analyst and commentator.

Andy Roddick was the former World No. 1 in singles and is highly regarded for his serve and forehand. Roddick made his breakthrough in 2003, when he defeated Juan Carlos Ferrero in the U.S Open final to win his first and only Grand Slam title. He finished his career with 32 ATP Singles titles, and on the international stage he shined as he helped the United States win the 2007 Davis Cup. He also held the record for the fastest serve in a Grand Slam event.

On his podcast known as Served with Andy Roddick, the tennis legend heaped praise on Carlos Alcaraz, discussing how close he was to matching Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker for Grand Slam titles.

"I have Alcaraz over a guy named Novak Djokovic. If Alcaraz wins this, he's won as many Wimbeldons as Becker. He'd be tied with Edberg and Becker at 6 [Slams]. These are all-time iconic names, and this is, to Jon's point let's pump the brakes, we still have to play, it's the world's best reality show, you don't just get given titles but 3 Wimbledons? You match Becker there, you match his total Slam count and you're 22. And Becker is a monster, he is an icon. This is what we're watching, this is what we're dealing with right now."

Roddick has backed Alcaraz to win Wimbeldon this year. The Spaniard is the two-time defending champion and will be facing Fabio Fognini in the first round.

Andy Roddick claims Carlos Alcaraz is more similar to Roger Federer than Rafa Nadal

Roger Federer and Andy Roddick at the Laver Cup 2021 - Source: Getty

Andy Roddick has claimed that Carlos Alcaraz is more similar to Roger Federer than Rafa Nadal on grass. On his podcast, Roddick said:

“The lines that he takes from the back [of the court] are never wrong. If he wants to cut one off, it’s Roger-esque. Even Rafa had to work and be a little bit more intentional about it than Carlos going from clay to grass. On clay, you have to take different angles to the ball, right?"

Roddick played against Roger Federer 24 times during his career, with a head-to-head record of three wins against Federer's 21.

