Andy Roddick makes his feelings known on Naomi Osaka winning 'lower-level event' before arriving at Italian Open

Andy Roddick lauded Naomi Osaka for her decision to compete at the WTA 125 event in Saint-Malo ahead of the Italian Open. Facing challenges on tour, the Japanese star made the bold choice to play a 'lower-level event,' and was rewarded with a confidence-boosting title win on clay.

Since returning from maternity leave in 2024, Osaka has faced multiple injury issues. She began 2025 on a strong note, but had to retire from the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland. The Japanese star also retired mid-match at the Australian Open and has since taken a cautious and selective approach to her schedule.

Osaka began her clay court swing in Madrid but fell to Lucia Bronzetti in the first round. Soon, she decided to play at the L’Open 35 de Saint-Malo, a WTA 125 event. Entering as the second seed, she dropped just two sets en route to the title, her first-ever on clay and first overall in four years.

Speaking about it on Tennis Channel, Andy Roddick praised the Japanese.

"Naomi Osaka going down and playing that lower-level event — it gives you confidence playing five matches in a week versus playing two here, waiting six days, playing one more, waiting a couple, you know, playing two more. She's getting that repetitive thing. You can't create that atmosphere in practice now," he said (from 1:40).

He further highlighted how the experience helped her regain rhythm and confidence.

"That repetitive thing where it feels like a habit again was so important to Naomi. I give her all the credit in the world for going down a level, getting that confidence. And listen, she's already bearing fruit with that win today," he added.

Andy Roddick previously praised Naomi Osaka for her performance on clay in 2024

Naomi Osaka at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

In a June 2024 appearance on Tennis Channel, Andy Roddick spoke highly of Naomi Osaka’s growth on less familiar surfaces, particularly clay.

The four-time Grand Slam champion had shown marked improvement during the clay season, with her standout performance coming at the French Open. She pushed Iga Swiatek to the brink in an epic second-round clash. Many viewed it as one of the most competitive matches Swiatek faced that year on clay.

"I think she's making this progress on surfaces that she doesn't really like, that aren't natural to her. On the clay, we saw her giving Swiatek hell in the French Open. (She was) the only one who was on the same stratosphere as her (Swiatek) for two hours of that tournament. And then I like what she's doing on the grass," Roddick said.

Currently, Osaka is preparing to play in the second round of the Italian Open against ninth seed Paula Badosa. The Japanese got the better of Sara Errani in the first round.

