“I categorically and unequivocally deny that I have ever had a sexual relationship with Shaquille O’Neal" - Venus Williams once dismissed claims of affair with basketball star

Venus Williams has been an inspirational figure in women's tennis. The American is generally regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and is equally well known for campaigning for equal pay for men and women.

Williams once shut down claims made by basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal that he had slept with her. O'Neal told a Los Angeles radio station back in 2001 that he had affairs with Venus Williams, Cindy Crawford and Aaliyah, who sadly died in a plane crash later that year.

Williams firmly denied having a sexual relationship with O'Neal. She also said she was offended by the basketball star's statement even if it was meant as a joke.

"I categorically and unequivocally deny that I have ever had a sexual relationship with Shaquille O’Neal,” Venus Williams was quoted as saying by ESPN. “I don’t even know him. I’ve only met Shaquille once a few years ago, when attending an L.A. Lakers game. If Shaquille made the statement as a joke, it was in very bad taste, and I am definitely offended. I think that he should use better judgment in the future, particularly where one’s reputation is concerned."

O'Neal later clarified that his statements were meant as a joke and apologized to the three women.

"Those who know me know I’m a comedian.The guys who were with me in the studio knew that I was laughing, but I guess they didn’t take it as a joke, and I apologize,” he said. "I am sorry, Venus. I am sorry, Cindy Crawford. I am sorry, Aaliyah. Those that know me, my good friends, know I’m a comedian, and if I hurt your feelings, I apologize."

"Once you've played with Serena...it's hard to get a better partner" - Venus Williams on her dream doubles partner

Serena and Venus Williams at the 2022 US Open

Venus Williams recently held an AMA (ask me anything) on her Instagram story and was asked about her dream doubles partner.

The 42-year-old said that it was hard to find a better partner after playing with Serena Williams but claimed it would've been amazing to have played with the legendary Althea Gibson. She also made special mention of Ashleigh Barty.

"But once you've played with Serena...it's hard to get a better partner! Ashley (Ashleigh) Barty would be great! But it would have been amazing to play with Althea (Gibson)," Williams said.

