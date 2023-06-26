Coco Gauff has expressed her understanding and empathy towards Emma Raducanu after the Brit's revelation about conflicting emotions over her 2021 US Open triumph.

After entering the 2021 US Open ranked World No. 150, Raducanu made history by becoming the first qualifier to win a major title. At 18 years of age, she also became the youngest women's Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova, who won Wimbledon in 2004 aged 17.

The Brit, who has been away from the tour due to injury concerns, recently shed a light on the pressure and scrutiny that accompanied her maiden Grand Slam title.

"I am resilient, my tolerance is high, but it’s not easy. And sometimes I think to myself I wish I’d never won the US Open, I wish that didn’t happen. Then I am like, remember that feeling, remember that promise, because it was completely pure," Raducanu told the Sunday Times.

Coco Gauff, who is set to continue her grass-court season at the Eastbourne International, opened up her methods of dealing with the external noise and pressure. Gauff also broke through on the tour as a teenager like Raducanu.

"I think it’s just your support system and just taking it week-by-week. And for me, you hear a lot so I think for me the best part is just to mute the noise and focus on myself and don’t focus on what other people are saying," Coco Gauff said in her pre-tournament press conference.

The American expressed empathy with Raducanu's emotions, acknowledging the challenges of dealing with the scrutiny and criticism from the media.

"And yeah I completely understand what Emma is going through. A lot of people will say a lot of things in media and won’t come up to you directly and say it. Not just fans but even like people commentating on matches and things so I completely understand her point of view," she added.

"It has been difficult to navigate, I have been burnt a few times" - Coco Gauff on managing her breakthrough as a teenager

Coco Gauff speaks to the media

Coco Gauff acknowledged her initial naivete and reflected on her experience of being forced to mature quickly after breaking through on the tour as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019.

"I had to mature very quickly. When I won I was extremely naive. What I have realised in the past two years, the tour and everything that comes with it, it's not a very nice, trusting and safe space," Coco Gauff said.

She also acknowledged the presence of opportunistic people who sought to take advantage of her and emphasized the importance of maintaining a small and trusted circle.

"You have to be on guard because there are a lot of sharks out there. I think people in the industry, especially with me because I was 19, now 20, they see me as a piggy bank. It has been difficult to navigate. I have been burnt a few times. I have learnt, keep your circle as small as possible," she added.

Gauff will take on Bernarda Pera in her tournament opener at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday, June 27.

