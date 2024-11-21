"I was confident Rafael Nadal is a competitive beast" - David Ferrer clarifies decision to give Spaniard the opportunity to play singles in Davis Cup

The decision to have Rafael Nadal play the opening singles match in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals has been clarified by the Spanish team captain, David Ferrer. The former World No. 1 played his final professional match against the Netherlands before retiring from tennis.

Nadal was part of the Spanish team for the knockout stages of the Davis Cup Finals, along with Carlos Alcaraz, Pedro Martínez, Roberto Bautista Agut, and Marcel Granollers.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion played the first match, a singles match, for Spain in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands. He faced Botic van de Zandschulp but was defeated 4-6, 4-6

After this loss, Alcaraz triumphed over Tallon Griekspoor to tie the score 1-1. However, the Spanish team failed to secure its place in the semifinals after the duo of Wesley Koolhof and van de Zandschulp defeated Alcaraz and Granollers in the doubles match, winning the quarterfinals tie 2-1.

Following Spain's elimination, Ferrer clarified why he chose to play Nadal in a singles match ahead of Bautista Agut.

The Spanish team captain mentioned that the 22-time Grand Slam champion was "improving day by day." He said that the Spaniard is a "competitive beast," which is why he decided to play Nadal.

"I was clear that between Rafa and Roberto, seeing how they trained and Rafa improving day by day, I was confident that Rafa is a competitive beast. It was an unknown but if I had to bet on someone, I had to give him that opportunity," Ferrer said [as quoted by Eurosport, translated from Spanish].

Ferrer also explained that he chose Alcaraz and Granollers to play the doubles as Nadal had not participated in a doubles match since the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In Paris, the Spaniard had partnered with Alcaraz and reached the quarterfinals of the men's doubles before falling to the eventual silver medalists, the American duo of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek.

“And in doubles, Granollers and Carlos had already played together, Carlos is powerful serving on an indoor court and so is Granollers. In doubles, Rafa had not played since the Games," he added.

“Rafael Nadal's greatness is not going to change" - David Ferrer after Spain's loss at Davis Cup Finals 2024

Davis Cup Final 2024 [Source: Getty]

In the aforementioned interview, David Ferrer also expressed his disappointment with Spain's performance in the quarterfinals tie, stating that he was "sad" about the team's loss.

Ferrer stated that the Spain team was the favorite but did not play to its potential. He also said that the result, however, does not diminish Rafael Nadal's "greatness."

“I'm sad about everything, about how it was, losing the tie, it's sport and you know it's going to be even. It wasn't the scenario we wanted. We were favorites, but we didn't show it. Rafa's greatness is not going to change with a better or worse tribute," David Ferrer said.

The last time Spain won the Davis Cup was in 2019, defeating Canada in the final. That year, Rafa won all the eight matches he participated in.

