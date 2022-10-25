"I cried on the floor because I felt lonely" - When Chris Evert revealed she didn't enjoy winning 1976 Wimbledon due to breaking up with Jimmy Connors

Turning pro in 1972, Chris Evert won the first of her 18 Grand Slam titles in 1974 when she beat Olga Morozova in the French Open final.

With the win, the American established herself as a top player and started winning Majors frequently at the age of just 19. She began dating one of the legends of the sport, Jimmy Connors, in the early '70s. They were about to get married in late 1974 before the couple broke up and the wedding was called off.

In an old documentary by ESPN called 'SportsCentury', Evert spoke about Connors. She mentioned why she liked him and what connected them, and stated that she was glad that he was her first love.

"He was very attentive and he was very caring. He got really excited when I did well too, so I got that support and we had something in common, we're both trying to be No. 1 in the world. If I were to pick a guide to be my first love in life because it stays with you forever, a little bit of influence stays with you, I'm glad it was him," Chris Evert said.

The 67-year-old further revealed that when she beat Australia's Evonne Goolagong in the finals of the 1976 Wimbledon and won her fifth Grand Slam title, there was no sense of joy. One of her friends stated that upon reaching the hotel room after the win, Evert opened up about not having a relationship and someone to share it with.

The tennis icon stated that she just cried on the floor of her hotel room since she felt lonely and empty.

"I remember winning Wimbledon. It was actually 1976 and I had beaten Evonne Goolagong in a real tough three set match. And I cried on the floor because I felt lonely. I've alienated people. I didn't feel like I had any close relationships or a boyfriend. I just felt empty, I felt there's more to life than winning," she added.

"Both exemplify hard work and humility" - Chris Evert on Jessica Pegula and her coach David Witt after Guadalajara Open win

Jessica Pegula with David Witt after winning the Guadalajara Open.

In the finals of the Guadalajara Open last Sunday, Jessica Pegula beat Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to lift her maiden WTA 1000 title and second singles title overall. Chris Evert took to social media to praise the 28-year-old and her coach David Witt, who has been working with Pegula since 2019. Before that, the former player was the long-term coach of Venus Williams.

Evert commended Witt for his commitment and knowledge.

"Now this guy is one committed, nice, and knowledgeable coach. Happy for Jessie and David. Both exemplify hard work and humility," Chris Evert tweeted.

