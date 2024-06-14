"I cried many times" - Iga Swiatek relishes Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert in Liverpool, receives handwritten letter from American pop icon

Iga Swiatek received a handwritten letter from Taylor Swift on Friday, when she attended the American pop icon's Eras Tour concert at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The World No. 1 also admitted that she was "dead" after the experience and that she cried several times during the show.

Swiatek was last in action at the French Open, where she capped off a brilliant clay swing with a title win at Roland Garros. Beating Jasmine Paolini in the final, the Pole won her fourth title at the French Open and her fifth Grand Slam overall.

Coming into the tournament, the 23-year-old had won the Madrid Open and the Italian Open and was considered the favorite in Paris. After a close second-round battle with former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka, where she had to save a match point, Swiatek found another gear at the Clay Major and won the rest of her matches at the French Open without dropping a single set.

Trending

After her stint at Roland Garros came to an end on Saturday, Iga Swiatek traveled to the United Kingdom for the Swift concert, which she had hinted at attending earlier during the year.

A massive Taylor Swift fan, the World No. 1 had stated during the Madrid Open that she had one show in mind that would be perfect for her.

"Ask Jules, he's IMG agent, so he should get it. No, but it's hard with the schedule. I think there’s one show that is going to be perfect but I think the tickets are already sold out. Not yet? So I can just buy them? Well, then what's the problem? Okay, I'll get to it. Honestly, I didn't check before, so thanks for the reminder," Swiatek said.

Expand Tweet

Finally, on June 14, Swiatek shared through social media that she had indeed made it to the show in Anfield, thanking Taylor Swift for the "amazing" and "incredible" performance. The five-time Grand Slam champion also showed off a handwritten letter given to her by Swift, not revealing it fully but just showing that the American had written "congratulations" to her.

"I'm dead. Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing, Taylor Swift," Swiatek wrote on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek not a big fan of Taylor Swift's latest 'The Tortured Poets Department' album

2024 French Open - Day 15

Despite being a die-hard Taylor Swift fan, Iga Swiatek did not give a glowing recommendation of the American's latest 'The Tortured Poets Department' album. Speaking at her press conference at the Italian Open earlier this year, the World No. 1 admitted that she only liked a handful of tracks from the album.

"I like it. I would say there are, like, seven songs that I really like. I made a playlist of all of them. I know Taylor wouldn't approve of me listening to only some of them, but I have my picks. Rest of them are... I mean, I fell asleep twice when I was flying. Also because I'm not sleeping after last matches of tournaments," Iga Swiatek said.

The 23-year-old felt that the lyrics were too complicated for her liking, to the point that the songs felt less 'poppy' without much of a beat.

"I have my picks. The other songs I feel like the words are so complicated that she focused more on that than the music itself. It's less poppy. There's not much beat or whatever," she added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback