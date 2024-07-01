"I cried at Roland Garros, watching my parents cry" - Carlos Alcaraz reveals his "really emotional" side and tendency to be sad

Carlos Alcaraz recently opened up about his emotional side and his tendency to be "sad". He revealed that witnessing his parents, mother Virginia Garfia Escandon and father Carlos Alcaraz Sr. crying after his win at the 2024 French Open caused him to cry as well.

Alcaraz is currently in London to defend his title at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard had won the title last year by defeating Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the final. This was his first grasscourt major title and his second Grand Slam title overall.

Seeded third this year, Alcaraz will kick off his Wimbledon campaign against Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal in the first round.

In an exclusive interview with the "Sunday Times", Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his emotional side, and said that he was unable to hold back tears after his victory over Alexander Zverev in the 2024 French Open final.

The World No.3 revealed he didn't cry because of winning the title at Roland Garros, but because of witnessing his parents overcome with emotion after his triumph.

“I am really emotional. I mean, it doesn’t look like that, but I am someone who can be sad. If something touches my family I feel it. I cried at Roland Garros, but not for winning, but watching my parents crying. I cried because I saw them crying. I cry watching movies too,” Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz: “When I finish a tournament, it doesn’t matter if I win or not, I just want to get home to be with my family”

Carlos Alcaraz with his mother, his father & his brother at Madrid Open

During the same exclusive, Carlos Alcaraz also opened up about his strong bond with his family. He said that regardless of whether he wins or loses a tournament, what truly matters to him is returning home to his loved ones.

Talking about his family, who treat him like a regular person instead of a famous tennis player, Alcaraz said,

“When I finish a tournament, it doesn’t matter if I win or not, I just want to get home to be with my family. I live with my mum and dad, my older brother and two younger brothers. To them I am not a big tennis star, just a normal guy.”

The Spaniard also revealed that while his father, Alcaraz Sr., and his older brother, Alvaro, accompany him on tour, his mother remains at home caring for his younger brothers, Jaime and Sergio, aged 13 and 15, respectively.

Alcaraz explained that staying away from his mother and younger siblings is another reason why he cherishes the moments he spends with them upon returning home.

“One of the things about tennis is that you travel a lot and my dad and older brother come with me. My older brother is my hitting partner. But Mum can’t come because she is looking after the two little ones. So getting home is great because I miss them. The longer you are away, the more you realise how much you need them,” he added.

