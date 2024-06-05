"I could cry" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker delights in moments spent with him; shares highlights of her "gorgeous" life with close ones

Tennis legend Andy Roddick's wife, Brooklyn Decker offered fans a glimpse into her life. Decker also shared highlights from her recent outing.

Former World No. 1, Andy Roddick first met Brooklyn Decker in 2007 while she was hosting a show for Sports Illustrated. The two fell in love and tied the knot in April 2009. They often share glimpses of their joyful moments together on social media.

Recently, Brooklyn Decker shared a series of photos on Instagram, capturing fun times with her husband and friends. In one of the shots, she was enjoying herself with her friends.

All in all, the photos depicted Decker's good time with her husband and her outing, as she shared some cherishable moments in a six-slide post. She added a caption to her post that read:

"Life is so gorgeous I could cry. Someone send tampons STAT"

Decker is an American actress and model best known for her work with Victoria's Secret on their 2010 "Swim" collection. She also got recognized for her work in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue.

Brooklyn Decker once revealed how she met Andy Roddick for the very first time

Andy Roddick, Monica Puig, And Leon Bridges Excite The Crowd With An Epic Table Tennis Match And Performance During The IHG Hotels & Resorts "Legends, Unmatched" Event At Kimpton Hotel Eventi

In an Interview with the Tennis Channel in 2017, Brooklyn Decker revealed the unusual manner in which she happened to meet Andy Roddick. Watching her hosting a show for Sports Illustrated, Roddick became a fan and had his attorney contact her agent.

"We met, it's a terrible story. I was hosting a show about football on Sports Illustrated and he watched it every week. He got his attorney to call my agent at the time and I thought it was very shady as one would, and I didn't call him back for five months," Decker said.

Brooklyn Decker, who was living in New York at the time, was urged by her manager to reach out to Andy Roddick, mentioning he (Roddick) seemed like a nice guy. Curious, she searched about him online and stumbled upon a press conference from the 2007 Australian Open.

"I was living in New York at the time and my now-manager said to me 'You know, you have no friends, all your friends are in North Carolina', and he said 'Why don't you call him, he's really nice. I googled him and watched his press conference from the 07' Australian Open, where he was just super dry and sarcastic'," she recalled.

"I thought 'Well that's pretty funny, looks like a charmer', and I called him back and we've been together ever since," she added.

Andy Roddick has had an impressive tennis career. The American won his first Grand Slam title at the 2003 US Open. Roddick also won 32 titles, including five Masters 1000 victories.