"I'd feel terrible" - Naomi Osaka sends emotional message about 'impacting' 18 y/o Victoria Mboko's career with controversy ahead of US Open

Naomi Osaka grew emotional as she further clarified the controversy involving Victoria Mboko at the Canadian Open. The incident had sparked widespread criticism from pundits and fans, with the Japanese star facing heavy backlash over her actions.

Mboko, the 18-year-old Canadian, made history in Montreal this year by capturing her maiden WTA title, and it came in the form of a prestigious WTA 1000. She produced a remarkable run, taking down former Grand Slam champions Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina before capping it off with a stunning victory over Osaka in the final.

During her runner-up speech, the Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion appeared visibly downcast and a little unsettled. In what many found surprising, she forgot to mention Mboko altogether, offering no congratulations to the teenager and instead choosing to only address the crowd.

While both Naomi Osaka and Victoria Mboko have already shared their thoughts on the incident, Osaka revisited the matter recently. Speaking at a press conference ahead of her US Open campaign, she doubled down on her stance and said:

"For that I made sure to talk to her because I know she’s young and I’d feel terrible if that somehow impacted her humongous success. She said it didn’t and she didn’t even really notice, so I was glad about that."

Earlier, when Mboko was asked about the situation. She responded with grace, saying that regardless of what happened on the court, it doesn’t change how highly she thinks of Osaka.

"No, I didn't really get a chance to speak with her after the game, but I mean, I was kind of really caught up in everything that was happening after the match," Mboko told the media at the Canadian Open. "I mean, I still think Naomi is an incredible player, and it doesn't ever change what I think of her. I think she's still a really nice girl. I still look up to her."

Victoria Mboko openly professed her admiration for Naomi Osaka ahead of their clash in Montreal. She revealed that the Japanese was her “idol” growing up, which drew a warm and positive response.

Naomi Osaka & Victoria Mboko all ready to participate in US Open 2025

Victoria Mboko and Naomi Osaka pictured at the 2025 Canadian Open | Image Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka and Victoria Mboko have moved on from their Canadian Open controversy and are now focused on the US Open, which kicked off on Sunday, August 24. Both players skipped the Cincinnati Open to give themselves ample rest and prepare in the best possible way.

Both players have now arrived in New York, with Osaka opening her campaign against Greet Minnen on Tuesday, August 26. Mboko, meanwhile, faces a tougher challenge as she takes on two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova a day earlier.

