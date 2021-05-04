I'd like to become World No. 1 & have a long career, just like Roger Federer: Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti recently spoke about his career ambitions, which include winning a Major title, being ranked as the World No. 1 and playing well into his 30s - just like Roger Federer has done.

Speaking with an Italian tabloid, Musetti claimed that in 10 years from now he would like to be a Grand Slam winner and also in good shape to continue even further.

"I'll be 29… I'm hoping for a Grand Slam tournament," Musetti said. "I imagine a long career: taking care of your body you play up to 35 years."

The Italian then cited the example of Roger Federer, who will be turning 40 this year, as someone who has pushed the envelope beyond what was deemed possible. Musetti also disclosed that he wants to emulate Federer in the rankings department; the Swiss famously held the No. 1 spot for 310 weeks overall.

"In the case of Roger Federer even 40," Musetti continued. "I'd like to become world number one, like him. But I'm not the only one who dreams of it."

I consider myself a friend of Jannik Sinner's, not a rival: Lorenzo Musetti

Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti (R)

During the interaction, Lorenzo Musetti was also asked about the comparisons he faces with another Italian teen prodigy - Jannik Sinner. Sinner reached a career-high ranking of No. 18 a couple of weeks ago, and many expect him to be a Slam champion in the future.

Lorenzo Musetti gave a measured response to the question, insisting that he considered Jannik Sinner more of a friend than a career rival. Musetti also asserted that his compatriot deserved everything he had achieved so far.

"I consider myself a friend of his, not a rival, but it's fair to talk about it," Musetti said. "We are young, we are doing good to the Italy of tennis. Jannik deserves everything he has."

Lorenzo Musetti, who recently joined Jannik Sinner as the only two teenagers ranked in the ATP top 100, went on to lavish even more praise on his peer. Musetti claimed that Sinner has incredible composure when it comes to dealing with the critical moments in a match, which is in contrast to his own on-court antics.

The 19-year-old also lamented throwing his racket a few times during his campaign at the 2021 Cagliari Open.

"In key moments of the match he has an impeccable attitude, he is always very cold," Musetti said. "I still get nervous, sometimes I throw the racket and then I make myself (look) a moron, like in Cagliari."