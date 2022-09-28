"Play matches, you get sparks of motivation by seeing glimpses of your best self" - Pam Shriver on how Naomi Osaka should take inspiration from Serena Williams to get her form back

Pam Shriver said that she would want to see Naomi Osaka play more tournaments during the remainder of the season and take inspiration from Serena Williams on how to rediscover her form.

The Japanese has been on a bad run of form this year, with her runner-up finish at the Miami Open the only notable performance.

Speaking to Mitch Michals on Tennis Channel's Inside-in podcast, Shriver was asked about Osaka's decision to keep playing after the US Open, the stage where she ended her season in 2021.

The former doubles World No. 1 said that it was something the four-time Grand Slam winner needed and hoped that she would play a few more tournaments before the end of the year.

"It had to happen," Shriver said on Osaka playing after the US Open. "Listen, it was a tough draw to play (Danielle) Collins first round. Naomi didn't play badly and I was texting Stuart, her business partner like, 'you gotta play more!', and it's like, 'okay but she has to want to play more. I'd like to see her play a couple more tournaments before the end of the year. Naomi might learn a little bit."

Shriver gave the example of Serena Williams' Australian Open triumph in 2007 and said that playing matches was the best way to get back to form.

"Reflecting back on some of Serena's long journey, when I think back to how Serena was able to win the 07 Australian Open, outside the Top 70, unseeded, out of shape, hadn't played any matches, and then worked her way into form. Really, the best way to do that is just to play matches. You get sparks of motivation by seeing glimpses of your best self and then that makes you want to go out and work harder," the 60-year-old.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



explains on Inside-In why it's vital for



Listen Now -> "You get sparks of motivation by seeing glimpses of your best self." @PHShriver explains on Inside-In why it's vital for @naomiosaka to keep playing tennis this fall, and why she can learn from a certain legend of the past.Listen Now -> megaphone.link/ADV8284230050 "You get sparks of motivation by seeing glimpses of your best self." @PHShriver explains on Inside-In why it's vital for @naomiosaka to keep playing tennis this fall, and why she can learn from a certain legend of the past. Listen Now ->megaphone.link/ADV8284230050 https://t.co/ROzj4YheoY

Naomi Osaka visits Play Academy in Tokyo

Naomi Osaka during her US Open match against Danielle Collins

Naomi Osaka recently paid a visit to the Play Academy in Tokyo and spent some time with the students there. The tennis superstar is one of the founding members of the Play Academy, created to help young girls grow through play and sport.

The 25-year-old previously competed at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo and reached the second round after Daria Saville was forced to retire in their opening-round clash. However, Osaka herself withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

Naomi Osaka is currently ranked 46th in the world and will look to do well during the remainder of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far