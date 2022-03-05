"I'd probably be in jail if I did that, literally no joke" - Serena Williams on Alexander Zverev's violent outburst in Acapulco

Serena Williams was recently asked to give her thoughts on Alexander Zverev's violent outburst in Acapulco that resulted in the German's disqualification from the tournament. In response, the 23-time Major winner accused authorities of double standards, claiming that she would've ended up in jail if she had resorted to Zverev's antics.

Alexander Zverev verbally abused the chair umpire and repeatedly smashed his racket on the official's chair after losing his doubles match in Acapulco. The German was subsequently defaulted from the tournament and later fined $40,000 for the incident.

In a conversation with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Serena Williams claimed that she would've received a much harsher punishment than Zverev had she acted out in such a manner. The American also recalled how the Grand Slam committee had placed her on probation for two years for her behaviour during her 2009 US Open semi-final clash against Kim Clijsters to drive home her point about double standards.

"But there is absolutely a double standard. I'd probably be in jail if I did that, literally no joke," Williams said. "Yeah, so I was on probation once, [I was like] 'What'd I even do to you, probation?' We're not gonna go there!"

Christiane Amanpour @amanpour Alexander Zverev was recently withdrawn from the Mexican Open after he attacked the umpire's chair with his racket. As a Black athlete and a woman, @serenawilliams tells me there is a double standard. "I would probably be in jail if I did that," she says. Alexander Zverev was recently withdrawn from the Mexican Open after he attacked the umpire's chair with his racket. As a Black athlete and a woman, @serenawilliams tells me there is a double standard. "I would probably be in jail if I did that," she says. https://t.co/sINWIeuBcP

Williams was quick to point out that things like that didn't affect her anymore.

"You see that (double standard) when you see other things happening on the tour, and you go, 'Wait... if I'd have done that?'" she added. "But it's okay, at the end of the day, I am who I am and I love who I am! I love the impact that I've had on people, that I continue to have on people."

"What cracks in an individual? I think everyone's different" - Serena Williams on why players have outbursts on the court

During the interview, Williams was also asked to delve a bit deeper into the mindset tennis players have on the court. The American disclosed that she and older sister Venus had completely contrasting personalties. While Serena was more fiery and passionate, Venus always appeared calm and unflustered.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams embrace after their 2015 U.S. Open encounter

"What cracks in an individual? I think everyone's different. Like Venus, it is frustrating playing her because she's like, so even keel, like, 'Why aren't you angry?' Me, I'm totally opposite. I'm just like, "Ah!" It's just my personality, I think everyone is different, and it's less about cracking and more about passion..." the 23-time Major winner said.

"It just boils down your personality, like, I am who I am on the court. And off the court I'm really passionate about what I do, I'm passionate about everything."

The 40-year-old also claimed she wouldn't have influenced so many people around the world if not for her personality.

"The impact now I can have on people through the countries that I have invested in. Having an opportunity to invest, women, people of color," she added. "If I didn't have the passion that I have on a tennis court, I wouldn't have passion for what I do now. And, I accept it, you know, I'm excited to continue to have that passion, yeah.

Edited by Arvind Sriram