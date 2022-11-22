"I’d take Rafael Nadal's two Slams over anyone else’s year" - Andy Roddick clashes with a fan over who was the best player of 2022

Although Rafael Nadal's second half of the 2022 season didn't go as planned, he was still the best player of the year for many, courtesy of his two Grand Slam title victories.

Returning to the court after a six-month layoff due to a chronic foot injury, the Spaniard had his best-ever start to the season as he lifted the Australian Open trophy and won 20 matches in a row. The 36-year-old went on to win a record 14th French Open title, which was his 22nd Major overall. He also bagged ATP 250 and 500 titles in Melbourne (Australia) and Acapulco (Mexico).

After Novak Djokovic won the last tournament of the year — the Nitto ATP Finals — the tennis world began to debate about who was the best player of the season. While many opined that the Serb overcame adversity and won five titles (including one Major) after missing various events, others argued that Nadal winning four titles (two Majors) with multiple injuries was a greater feat. Both players participated in 14 tournaments apiece this year.

In light of a debate among experts, one of Nadal's fans took to social media to confront former World No. 1, Andy Roddick. She stated that Roddick denied being a fan of the Mallorcan and instead chose Carlos Alcaraz as the best player of 2022.

"Jim Courier chose Rafa for 22 GS & on top w/ 2 GS 2 ATPs despite the odds for the best player of 2022. Andy said “you’re not gonna find a Rafan in me” & chose Alcaraz. Andy, I understand you got beaten by 18 y/o Rafa in your prime. Must be tough to take," the fan wrote.

The 2003 US Open champion decided to set the record straight. Roddick claimed that what he had actually said was that no one was a bigger fan of the World No. 2 than him.

"The words were actually, “You won’t find a bigger Rafa fan than me." I’ve been saying all week I’d take Rafa's two Slams over anyone else’s year. But ok," Roddick replied.

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud head to Argentina for exhibition tour

After ending his season at the 2022 ATP Finals recently, Rafael Nadal returned home to participate in the Doubles Balearic Golf Championship in Palma alongside his uncle and former Barcelona footballer, Miguel Angel Nadal. The tennis icon's next assignment — the South American exhibition tour — begins tomorrow.

The 35-year-old, along with Casper Ruud, will visit and play in as many as six countries over the next few days. The tour begins in Argentina, with Chile, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, and Mexico next in line. In a recent social media post, the Spaniard announced that he was headed to Argentina with Ruud beside him.

"We're already on our way. See you soon Argentina," he wrote.

