Roger Federer has said that he did not tell his kids about his successes when they were younger.

Federer is one of the greatest tennis players of all time and has enjoyed a stellar career during which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, among other achievements. He is also the father of four children, two girls and two boys, with his wife Mirka.

In an interview with GQ, Federer was asked whether his four children were aware of his accomplishments and how high a regard he was held in. The Swiss said that they realized it a lot more these days compared to when they were younger.

Federer said that he used to downplay his accomplishments while hailing Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka.

"Well, much more now than ever before. When they were younger, especially the girls, I would not tell them about my ranking or my successes, even when I was ranked number one," the 42-year-old said.

"They would ask me: 'How good is Stan' 'He’s obviously incredible. I mean, legendary player and he’s fantastic.' 'What about Rafa?' 'Yeah, he’s also, he’s super good.' And then they were like, 'What about you?' 'I mean, I’m okay.' I would really downplay it," he added.

Federer said that he could not downplay his achievements to his children anymore because their friends would talk to them about him. The Swiss added that he uses his accomplishments now as a storytelling experience to share with his children.

"But now obviously I can’t do that sometimes anymore because their friends come up and say, like, 'Oh, your dad did this, or this, did you know that?' And sometimes they’ve asked me as well," Federer said.

"And then now I can be more open and honest about my accomplishments sometimes or my experiences. And I use it more as storytelling or as an experience to share it with them," he added.

Roger Federer speaks out on his kids playing tennis

Roger Federer with his wife Mirka at the 2024 Academy Awards

Roger Federer was also asked whether his kids played tennis. He replied that they played the sport but not seriously.

"Not serious, but we make them play," the 42-year-old.

Federer said that he made his kids play tennis because he did not want them to be the only children in his circle not to play tennis. He also said that his girls weren't in love with the sport before.

"Because I don’t want my kids to be the only kids in my circle not to play. And obviously I live in a tennis circle, and otherwise they’re the only kids not playing because all the other kids play tennis and this is their passion. So that’s why I say to the girls, who were not super in love with it in the beginning, like, “Guys, I mean you have to play a little bit.” So they all four play now," the 20-time Grand Slam champion said.

Roger Federer's career came to an end in 2022, with his last match coming at that year's United Cup. He teamed up with Rafael Nadal for a doubles match which they lost to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

